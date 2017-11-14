Live music, theater and movie listings for Concord 

Once again, we have another week that’s bursting at the seams with entertainment options. From a free show at a music school to a special show at Rattlebox, there’s something entertaining going on for everyone.

Music

Wednesday

Poor Howard will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina will take the stage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

My Mothers Mustache will play at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m. Expect to pay a cover of at least $5.

Elden’s Junk will perform at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m. Elden’s Junk plays all your ’90s alt rock hits. There won’t be a cover.

Done by 9 will hopefully be going a little later than that at Pit Road Lounge.

There will be a student recital at Concord Community Music School (in the recital hall) at 7 p.m. that’s free and open to the public. Assorted instruments and voices will be highlighted.

The Tall Granite Big Band will perform a third birthday concert at 7:30 p.m. at Concord’s First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St. (corner of N. Main and Washington streets). This 17-piece ensemble rarely appears in Concord, and for those frustrated by Mother Nature’s sudden and violent attack on Tall Granite’s outdoor September concert in Eagle Square, you will be delighted to hear some of the tunes you otherwise would have heard that evening. Over the past three years the band has mastered an extensive, dynamic big-band repertoire that is highlighted by vocalist, First Congregational’s pastor, Emilia Halstead, who will move from the sanctuary’s pulpit to the band’s microphone for this occasion. The donation at the door will benefit the church’s ministries – a thank-you to the church for providing rehearsal space for the band.

Saturday

Second Wind will get a second wind while playing at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Chagnon will be the main attraction at True Brew at 9 p.m. Don’t forget that cover charge.

Trade will grace the stage at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

The Bonds will take place at Rattlebox Studio (40 Thorndike St., second floor) at 8 p.m. for a suggested donation of $5. Come check out this awesome musical act from Reading, Mass., and hear some live music and get to meet fellow musicians and creators. The show is part of Rattlebox’s monthly series featuring adventurous local music. Bosey Joe will open.

The Youngest Sun will head under ground to play at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. Expect a cover of at least $3.

Mikey G will do his thing at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Nuff Said will get the point across at Pit Road Lounge.

Granite State of Mind with Rob Azevedo presents a Woodstock Tribute at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m., with doors at 5. There will be no cover, and the show is billed as “2 hours of peace and music.”

Sunday

Eric Chase will jazz up dinner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Lovely will take his turn at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Kid Pinky will be on stage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Thursday

Adam Trent, Capitol Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $35-$135. Direct from Broadway, Adam Trent, the breakout star of the world’s best-selling magic show The Illusionists, will bring his signature brand of magic and illusion to The Capitol Center for the Arts with this 90-minute spectacle. Produced by the same creative team behind The Illusionists brand, Trent’s production is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music perfect for the entire family. A meet and greet will take place one hour before curtain time for up to 50 patrons who purchase the VIP ticket upgrade. It will not last more than 30 minutes. An Illusionists magic kit will also be included with the purchase of a VIP ticket.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets, which can be purchased at ccanh.com, range from $35 to $135.

Friday

Hatbox Theatre will present Arcadia at 7:30 p.m. (also plays Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.). Set at Sidley Park, an English country estate in Derbyshire, Arcadia takes place in two time periods: 1809/1812 and the present day. The play follows scholars Hannah Jarvis and Bernard Nightingale as they try to unlock the mysteries of the past. Together with the other residents of the house, they endeavor to discover the identity of the infamous Sidley Park Hermit, solve a murder and learn more about the brilliant young lady who saw chaos theory in bowls of rice pudding, and sought to compute the heat death of the universe.

Saturday

The Met: Live in HD: The Exterminating Angel, will be shown at Cap Center at 1 p.m. The 2016 opera, co-commissioned by the Met and sung in English, is based on the screenplay by Luis Buñuel and Luis Alcoriza for the acclaimed 1962 Buñuel film. Directed by the librettist Tom Cairns.

Movies at Red River

Loving Vincent (PG-13/2017/94 min.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 7:50 p.m.

Thursday: 2:05, 7:50 p.m.

Victoria and Abdul (NR/2017/88 min.)

Wednesday: 2, 5:25 p.m.

Thursday: 2, 5:25 p.m.

Lucky (NR/2017/88 min.)

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:25 p.m.

Thursday: 2:10, 5:30, 7:25​ p.m.

