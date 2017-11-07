Veterans Day events on tap for this week

With Veterans Day this Saturday, we took a look around to see what kind of events were being held to honor those who have served or currently do serve our country.

We found special programming, ceremonial events, admission deals and even an offer for a free meal.

There’s probably more out there, but this is what we came up with.

Historical Society

The New Hampshire Historical Society has announced special Veterans Day programming for this Saturday.

Making the World Safe for Democracy, a new exhibition of World War I propaganda posters, opens on Saturday, the anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended World War I. In honor of Veterans Day, the society is also offering a special presentation of the lecture “New Hampshire at War” at 2 p.m.

This program covers all major conflicts that have affected the Granite State from the colonial period to the present. It highlights New Hampshire’s contributions to the war efforts and famous New Hampshire residents who participated in the conflicts. This presentation includes a 45-minute illustrated lecture and a brief guided tour of the “Citizen Soldier” section of the Discovering New Hampshire exhibition.

Making the World Safe for Democracy: Posters of the Great War in New Hampshire will be on view at the society’s headquarters, located at 30 Park St., until October 2018. Museum staff will also be leading guided gallery tours of the society’s historic Park Street building and the Discovering New Hampshire gallery at 2 and 3 p.m. These programs are all included in the price of admission, which is $7 for adults. Society members and children 18 and under are admitted free of charge, as are active military personnel and their families with ID.

For more information, visit nhhistory.org or call 228-6688.

Discovery Center

General admission to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be free for all veterans, active duty military and their families on Veterans Day this Saturday, thanks to the generosity of U.S. Air Force Veteran and Discovery Center Board Member Dr. Steven Davis of Londonderry.

Veterans Day events at the Discovery Center will include special gallery activities, opportunities to view N.H. National Guard patches included in Christa McAuliffe’s Personal Preference Kit from the Space Shuttle Challenger (on loan from the N.H. Adjutant General’s Office), the photography display, Flags I Have Seen, by U.S. Air Force Veteran Eric Anderson of Bow, the vintage 1956 XF8-U Crusader jet (on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.) and to explore the center’s permanent exhibits.

The general public is also welcome to celebrate Veterans Day at the Discovery Center, with standard general admission prices of $10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors, $7 for children 3 to 12, and free for members and children ages 0 to 2.

Five planetarium shows – including the new Life Under the Arctic Sky – will be offered on Veterans Day, for an additional $5 per person.

For more information, visit starhop.com.

Friendly’s

To honor those who have served our country and protected our freedom, Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card to a free breakfast, lunch or dinner on Veterans Day.

Eligible guests are invited to start their day with a Big-Two-Do Breakfast (choice of two slices of Brioche French toast, two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of toast; two strips of bacon or two sausage links, with two made-to-order eggs), as well as a fresh cup of coffee.

For veterans who prefer to dine at Friendly’s for lunch or dinner, enjoy a complimentary All-American Burger with fries and a beverage.

This offer is valid for dine-in guests only at all Friendly’s locations and is limited to one breakfast or lunch/dinner entree per person.

For additional information, visit friendlys.com.

Veterans Home

Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be among the speakers at the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Home on Friday at 11 a.m. in the home’s Town Hall auditorium in Tilton.

State Sen. Bob Giuda, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is also scheduled to speak at the event, which honors all those who served in the United States Armed Forces, as well as representatives of other federal and state officials.

The event, free and open to the public, precedes another public ceremony on Saturday at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen (keep reading).

For directions to the home, visit nh.gov/veterans.

Veterans Cemetery

The New Hampshire Disabled American Veterans and staff of the State Veterans Cemetery invite you to attend a Veterans Day Ceremony commencing at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

Seating is limited so bring a lawn chair for your comfort. Ceremony normally runs for one hour.

Plan to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic back-up and leave time to park and walk.

Other

Concord city offices and the Concord Public Library will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Insider staff

