Roundup of live music, theater and movies in Concord

Once again, we have a very busy week on the entertainment front around here. The Bach’s Lunch series continues at Concord Community Music School, Gregory Popovich comes to town and bands will be playing all over the city.

Music

Wednesday

-Joel Cage will play at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There will be no cover.

-Area 23 will host open mic with featured guest Dean Harlem from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy some Bruce Springsteen covers by Harlem and enjoy a Soundtrack IPA by Lithermans Limited. Bring an instrument and play your own Springsteen songs or Boss-inspired songs. The best performance will win tickets to the screening of Almost Boss at the SNOB Film Festival on Thursday.

Thursday

-Whit Symmes will be at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

-Hometown friends (Hometown Eulogy, Sensitive Men and Will Hatch) will take the stage at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. Plan on a cover of at least $3.

-The Mairzy Doats Duo will present a concert entitled “Songs from the Home Front,” part of the Bach’s Lunch series, at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m. Bach’s Lunch programs are free and open to the public.

Friday

-Dan Masterson will be the star at True Brew Barista about 9 p.m. Expect to pay a cover of $5 to $10.

-Alan Roux Band will take over at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m. There won’t be a cover.

-Mike Preston and Kim Curry will play at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Saturday

-Thomas Knight will rock True Brew at 9 p.m.

-Andrew Merzi will perform at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m., an hour later than the weekday shows.

-Blue Light Rain will mellow out at Area 23 at about 8 p.m.

-Ryan Williamson will play over dinner at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Sunday

-The State Street Combo will jazz up Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

-Musicians Roundtable: A Multiverse of Ideas will take place at Area 23 at 2 p.m. It will be a musician’s roundtable about the current state of the local music scene in New England.

Monday

-State Street Combo will make an encore at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

-Dave Gerard will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

-Gobsmacked! will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. – for free. Direct from sell-out seasons in London, Hong Kong and Edinburgh comes the mind-blowing vocal show Gobsmacked!, the latest a capella sensation from the U.K.

Theater

Wednesday

-Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard will be performed at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $12 to $17.

Friday

-Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is entertainment for the whole family, featuring the unique blend of comedy and juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets. Tickets are $35 plus fees or a family four-pack at $25 per ticket.

-Arcadia, by Tom Stoppard, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. (it also runs Saturday at the same time and Sunday at 2 p.m.) at Hatbox. Sex, scandal and Newtonian physics collide in Stoppard’s masterpiece.

Saturday

-Comedian Bob Marley at Cap Center, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $32.50 plus fees. Bob Marley, one of the hottest and most sought-after comedians in the country, has been featured in his Comedy Central special and is one of the few comics to complete the late-night TV circuit. A regular at the Aspen and Montreal comedy festivals, Marley was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch.” He has also appeared in several films, including the cult favorite Boondock Saints. The peripatetic Marley works nonstop throughout the country. Recommended Age 18+. May contain some adult content.

-Hatbox Performance Lab, Hatbox, 2 p.m., free for Hatbox members and production teams, $10 for everyone else. Costume Design with Lynn Head – Ever wonder how those actors look so fabulous? Learn the basics of costume from design through production with Lynn Head who has costumed scores fo performances for many groups in the Capital Region. Learn he process for analyzing the script, working with the production team, actors, and resources for costumes on a budget!

Sunday

-Puddles Pity Party, Cap Center, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is back with a suitcase full of all new emotional anthems and plenty of Kleenex! As with any Pity Party performance, it’s not all sadness and longing. Puddles’ set is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.

Monday

-The American Revolution, Cap Center, 10 a.m. and noon. $7. Tickets may be purchased by phone, online or at the box office. Groups of 20 or more please use the order form online. Combining tongue-in-cheek humor with a dash of derring-do, The American Revolution brings to life George and Martha Washington, King George III, Sam Adams, Paul Revere, John and Abigail Adams, Thomas Paine, and Thomas Jefferson, amongst others, to bring you the origin story of the greatest democratic experiment in world history.

