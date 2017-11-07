Bow Garden Club wants PJs, books

Julianna Cusson of Bow donated a dozen books and pajamas to the Bow Garden Club's pajama project, which she received instead of presents at her eighth birthday party. Courtesy

The holiday season is upon us and the Bow Garden Club is looking for those in the giving mood.

This is the seventh year in which the club has collected new pajamas for children and nature-related books for charity and there’s still time for you to take part.

There are three collection boxes at the Baker Free Library, the Bow town offices and the Bow Community Center where you can drop off the above mentioned items through Friday.

As of this weekend, 71 pairs of pajamas have been donated to the drive, which is already more than last year.

“We take all sizes – from infants to teens,” said Joyce Kimball, publicity chair for the club.

A dozen of those pajamas and 12 books came from Bow Elementary School second grader Julianna Cusson. Because instead of getting presents at her eighth birthday party, like most children do, Cusson asked her friends to bring new pajamas and books for her to donate to the garden club’s pajama project.

The program has benefited Friends of Forgotten Children and Family Promise of Greater Concord over the last two years, and this year’s donations will again be given to an organization in the area that works with families in need.

“There are a lot of different places out there who need it,” Kimball said.

If you can’t make it to the donation boxes by Friday, contact Kimball at joyceakimball@comcast.net because she will continue to accept your new pajamas or a cash donation.

