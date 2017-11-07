SNOB Film Festival film schedule

There are tons of movies and events being presented all weekend long during the SNOB Film Festival. Since there’s so much going on every day, we pulled together this schedule of all the films that will be playing during the weekend.

All of the films will be shown at Red River Theatres. The specific theaters are subject to change based on the number of attendees to each screening, but the general idea is that Theater A will be the Jaclyn Simchik Memorial Cinema and Theater B will be the Stonyfield Farm Culture Center.

The organizers of the SNOB Film Fest will make every effort to stick to the following schedule, but be advised that some things may be subject to change if any unforeseen circumstances arise.

Thursday

5 p.m., Theater A: New Hampshire Craft Beer Tasting with Lithermans Limited, Rockingham Brewing Company, Great North Aleworks, Henniker Brewing Company, 603 Brewery and Woodstock Inn Brewery.

7 p.m., Theater B: Strange Brew (1983, 90 minutes), directed by Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas. Best costume awards and trivia prizes. Post-film beer panel at 8:30.

7:30 p.m., Theater A: Almost Boss: The Longest Running Tribute Band in History (2017, 60 minutes), directed by Paul Kaplan. Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

9 p.m., Theater A: Muse (2017, 87 minutes), directed by John Burr.

Friday

5:30 p.m., Theater A: Film Block A “Odd Relationships” Shorts: When Pigs Fly, Dan Meets Up With Daniel, Professional Cuddler, Just A Scenario, Nation of Love, Love At First Boop, That Your Body is for Receiving Happiness and Good Stuff (68 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

5:30 p.m., Theater B: Film Block B “Clean-ish” Shorts: Family Tree, The Insomnambulist, The Kids Menu, The Loving Dead, Dumbboat, Discard, Disconnect (71 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

7 p.m., Theater A: Film Block C “Different Time & Place” Shorts: The Beautifully Drowned, Lottery Lad!, The Deja Vuers, Americana, Lawman (65 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

7 p.m., Theater B: Film Block D “Twisted Tales” Shorts: The Man With the Axe, After Midnight, Beast, Don is the New Death, Bique, The Patron (86 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

9 p.m., Theater A: Film Block E “Life Choices” Shorts: See Yourself Out, Graham: A Dog’s Story, Cells, Choice, Lost and Found, Gustav (78 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

9 p.m., Theater B: Hatchet (2006, 93 minutes), directed by Adam Green.

Saturday

10 a.m., Theater A: Filmmaker meet-up with New Hampshire Film Office (free event). Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers welcome.

11 a.m., Theater A: Film Block D “Twisted Tales” Shorts: The Man With the Axe, After Midnight, Beast, Don is the New Death, Bique, The Patron (86 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

11 a.m., Theater B: The Second Life (2017, 36 minutes), directed by Pedro Pimentel of Concord. Post-film Q&A with director and stars.

Noon, Theater B: Mr. Connolly Has ALS (2017, 32 minutes), directed by Dan Habib of Concord. Post-film Q&A with director and stars.

1 p.m., Theater A: Film Block B “Clean-ish” Shorts: Family Tree, The Insomnambulist, The Kids Menu, The Loving Dead, Dumbboat, Discard, Disconnect (71 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

1 p.m., Theater B: Short Docs: 404 Not Found, In The Thicket, Hidden In Plain Sight (59 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

3 p.m., Theater A: The Last Dalai Lama? (2017, 90 minutes), directed by Mickey Lemle. Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

3 p.m., Theater B: Film Block E “Life Choices” Shorts: See Yourself Out, Graham: A Dog’s Story, Cells, Choice, Lost and Found, Gustav (78 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

5 p.m., Theater A: Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017, 68 minutes), directed by CJ Wallis. Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

5 p.m., Theater B: Film Block C “Different Time & Place” Shorts: The Beautifully Drowned, Lottery Lad!, The Deja Vuers, Americana, Lawman (65 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

7 p.m., Theater A: I Hate The Man In My Basement (2017, 102 minutes), directed by Dustin Cook.

7 p.m., Theater B: Film Block A “Odd Relationships” Shorts: When Pigs Fly, Dan Meets Up With Daniel, Professional Cuddler, Just A Scenario, Nation of Love, Love At First Boop, That Your Body is for Receiving Happiness and Good Stuff (68 minutes). Post-film Q&A with filmmakers.

9 p.m., Theater A: Sundown (2017, 95 minutes), directed by Brendan Boogie.

9 p.m., Theater B: The Room (2003, 99 minutes), directed by Tommy Wiseau. Quote-along, prizes for best costume. Props provided.

Sunday

1:30 p.m., Theater B: Films by kids from ConcordTV Summer Camp.

3 p.m., Theater B: Highlighted films and awards.

5 p.m., Theater B: Brigsby Bear (2017, 100 minutes), directed by Dave McCary.

