There are plenty of pumpkins for sale all over Concord

At Carter Hill Orchard, they do the pumpkin picking for you. You can choose a large pumpkin for $8.50 or a smaller one for $5, just tell someone inside what you're getting. JON BODELL / Insider staff We traveled all over Concord and Bow to see where you could find the pumpkin that best fits your needs. Tim Goodwin At Apple Hill Farm, there's an odd but interesting kind of pumpkin known as the knucklehead. Those green growths are the result of a mutation, but enough people think they look cool that they're offered for sale. JON BODELL / Insider staff

There are all kinds of uses for pumpkins around this time of year. Some people like to make things like pumpkin pie and pumpkin muffins. Others prefer to carve them up and put them on the front steps. No matter the purpose, one thing is clear: Everybody loves pumpkins around Halloween.

That’s why it’s a good thing there are so many places to get them in Concord.

We checked in with several local business that have pumpkins for sale right now, and you’d be wise to get over to the place of your choice sooner than later – you don’t want to have to resort to one of those fake pumpkins you can get at any big-box retailer.

Osborne’s Agway

You probably know Osborne’s Agway as the place to go for pet food, bird seed and other farm and gardening supplies, but in the fall it’s a pumpkin hot spot.

They mostly carry the traditional jack-o-lantern style, and at this stage of the season that’s basically the only type they’ll be selling. As it gets colder, the pumpkins start to spoil, so you’ll want to get one soon before it starts frosting over every other night.

All of the pumpkins at the Agway are grown at Osborne Farm in Loudon and trucked over to the Concord store, so there’s a nice local tie there.

Carter Hill Orchard

Carter Hill Orchard has several pumpkin varieties to choose from, including the popular jack-o-lantern kind as well as the little sugar pumpkins that kids love to paint. There are even some less common varieties like white and knucklehead pumpkins, which have green warts on them.

Inside the farmstand, you can find some pumpkin pie and other sweet treats, if you prefer your pumpkins in edible form.

Apple Hill Farm

Apple Hill Farm is famous for its apples, but it knows a thing or two about pumpkins, too.

They grow the pumpkins, pick them and set them out for customers to choose from. This saves people the hassle of going down to the field and trying to cut them themselves – pumpkin stems are pretty thick and gnarly, and can be a pain to try to cut.

Cole Gardens

Cole Gardens doesn’t grow pumpkins, but the place sure does bring in a lot of them. You can find big pumpkins, small pumpkins, medium pumpkins, weird pumpkins (including one type called the Pokemon pumpkin) and everything in between. If you’re looking to stand out from your neighbors, this is the place to stop for your pumpkin needs.

Lewis Farm

Lewis Farm has a good mix of pumpkin varieties for sale, and they’ll even let you pick your own if you really want to – just call ahead (228-6230) and ask. Of course, if you don’t want to go through all that trouble, they’ll happily cut one for you and you can be on your way. There’s always a lot of work to tend to at Lewis Farm, so be sure to call before heading by to make sure someone’s there to help you.

Rossview Farm

At Rossview Farm, it’s all about picking your own pumpkin. Whether you’re looking for one to carve, eat, paint or just let sit there, you’ll find it – and pick it – at Rossview.

There’s just one thing to keep in mind – credit cards aren’t accepted, so bring some cash or a personal check.

