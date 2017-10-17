Roundup of live music, theater and movie listings in Concord

We have another jam-packed week of entertainment in the capital city ahead of us. From fiddle festivals to 1950s throwback concerts, there should be something for everybody out there this week.

Here’s a look at what we found.

Music

Wednesday

Open jam at Area 23 will kick off at 7 p.m. To take part in this free jam session, just show up and be ready to rock. They have instruments there for you to use, so you don’t need to bring anything.

Viva and Paul Bourgelais will perform at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cover charge, you just have to order something.

Thursday

Dopamine will lift your spirits at Penuche’s starting about 9 p.m. Expect to pay a $3 cover charge.

Paul Hubert will play at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Evidence Lies will take the stage at Area 23 at about 8:30 p.m.

The Natalie Turgeon Duo will play at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m. The music should help drown out the sound of cracking shells.

Saturday

Tripping Souls will be at True Brew Barista from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Fresh off a gig in Boston, they’ll be back in Concord for one night only. Expect a $5 cover.

Amorphous will rock the basement at Penuche’s starting around 9 p.m.

The FuzzBoxx will get all fuzzy at Area 23 starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Capitol Center for the Arts will present Johnny Clegg: The Final Journey, at 8 p.m. Through his bands Juluka and Savuka, Clegg pioneered a uniquely South African hybrid music during a time of cultural and racial segregation. Tickets are $35 to $65 and available at ccanh.com.

The Fall Fiddle Festival will take place at Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. The festival will bring together three fiddle players: bluegrass and old-time innovator Darol Anger, Irish and contemporary fiddling master Winifred Horan and Celtic and New England contra dance musician Liz Faiella. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and are available at ccmusicschool.org.

Eugene Durkee will play over dinner at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m., an hour later than the weekday shows at Hermanos.

Sunday

John Franzosa will be the featured performer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m., and he’ll be at it again Monday at the same time.

Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus will present Jukebox ’57 at Concord City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Featuring Drive, 2016 Northeastern District quartet champions, Barbershop Harmony Society; Taken 4 Granite, 2016 quartet champions, Harmony Incorporated; and the Concord Coachmen Barbershop Chorus with returning Job Jursik. Tickets are $12 in advance at the UPS store, Gibson’s Bookstore, Adams Lock and Safe or Granite State Natural, or online at Harmonize.com/coachmen. They’ll be $15 at door.

Theater

God of Carnage is a story about two sets of Brooklyn parents who share the same local shops and parks but met by chance, and it will be performed at Hatbox Theatre this weekend.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for students, members and seniors and $12 for senior members. Get them at hatboxnh.com.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra – and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats and other hilarities in Menopause The Musical, coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday. Show times are 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $44 to $59 and are available at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Victoria and Abdul (PG-13/2017/112 min.)

Wednesday and Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes (PG-13/2017/121 min.)

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Thursday: 2:05 p.m.

Stronger (R/2017/116 min.)

Wednesday and Thursday: 5:35 p.m.

Viceroy’s House (NR/2017/106 min.)

Wednesday and Thursday: 2:10, 7:50 p.m.

Red River (NR/1948/133 min.)

Thursday: 6 p.m.

Insider staff

