Rake your leaves to the curb before Oct. 30

Tim spent a morning with the Concord General Services crew collecting leaves on the Heights. Jon Bodell Tim spent a morning with the Concord General Services crew collecting leaves on the Heights. Jon Bodell

The city of Concord’s annual fall leaf collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 30 and continue through Dec. 8, as weather permits.

Concord and Penacook residents participating in the program must rake their leaves (unbagged) to the curb for crews to collect. Residents should have leaves ready to the curb by the start of the program to not miss collection and be prepared for crews to only come by once since there is limited time for crews to collect leaves throughout the entire city.

Concord General Services will have three crews collecting leaves raked to the curb throughout different areas of the city; one crew will start at the Bow town line on South Street and work north, a second crew will start on Elm Street in Penacook and work south, and a third crew will start on Manchester Street and work north on the east side of the river. It cannot be predicted when crews will reach certain areas due to unpredictable leaf volumes and weather conditions.

Once collection starts, a fall leaf collection map will become available to display where crews have already collected from the previous day. The map helps to forecast the direction of collection, but the course can change and residents should prepare their leaves for the start of the program.

The only predetermined area scheduled for fall leaf collection is the area around Concord High School for Veteran’s Day (this year observed on Friday, Nov. 10). The map displays the streets collected on Veteran’s Day, and residents in the area should have all leaves to the curb in anticipation of the scheduled collection. This area is scheduled for collection on Veteran’s Day each year in coordination with the holiday and school closure to minimize public disturbance and in consideration of public safety. The public is asked to avoid parking cars next to leaf piles in this area on this day to not block equipment from safely collecting leaves.

Crews will resume collection in their designated areas after the holiday. Leaves are the only acceptable material that will be collected. All other items, including branches and brush, must be removed from the leaves. Branches and brush can be taken to Earth Materials Recycling Center for a nominal fee. Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center for free (with proof of residency) if the load amount is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck.

Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information.

Angelina Zulkic

Related Posts