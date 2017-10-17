Concord is a happening place for exhibits

Concord is home to lots of great artists and art galleries.
So each week, we are putting together a list of current exhibits (and ones that will soon open), so you can have a handy guide to all the art world happenings. That way, when you’re looking to scope out some cool painting, photographs or sculptures, you don’t have to look too far.
Just think of it as our little gift to you.
McGowan
Terra Incognita: Becky Darling, Derrick Te Paske and Molly Wensberg
Through Oct. 26
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.League of N.H. Craftsmen
North Country Studio Workshops Exhibition
Through Dec. 22
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Kimball Jenkins
Jim Wolcott
Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Mill Brook Gallery
New Painting and Indoor Sculpture: Maureen Ahern, Colin Callahan, Barbara Danser, Mike Howat, Fleur Palau and Ilene Richard and John Weidman.
Through Dec. 24
Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.Concord Chamber
Kimberly Meuse
Through Oct. 25
N.H. Furniture Masters
Through Dec. 22
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Forest Society
Molly Dube
Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Audubon
Melissa Fraser
Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NHTI Library
Corina Willette
Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.Dos Amigos
Kari Zwick
Through Oct. 31
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.2 Pillsbury St.
Joanna Novembrino, Joe Flaherty
Through December
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.
October 26, 2017
I wish you had told us what kind of art (in general — oils, sculpture, etc. — was at each exhibit.