Concord is a happening place for exhibits

Fog Lifting, Plum Island, January, Joanna Novembrino. Courtesy

Concord is home to lots of great artists and art galleries.

So each week, we are putting together a list of current exhibits (and ones that will soon open), so you can have a handy guide to all the art world happenings. That way, when you’re looking to scope out some cool painting, photographs or sculptures, you don’t have to look too far.

Just think of it as our little gift to you.

McGowan

Terra Incognita: Becky Darling, Derrick Te Paske and Molly Wensberg

Through Oct. 26

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Country Studio Workshops Exhibition

Through Dec. 22

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jim Wolcott

Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Painting and Indoor Sculpture: Maureen Ahern, Colin Callahan, Barbara Danser, Mike Howat, Fleur Palau and Ilene Richard and John Weidman.

Through Dec. 24

Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

Kimberly Meuse

Through Oct. 25

N.H. Furniture Masters

Through Dec. 22

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Molly Dube

Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Audubon

Melissa Fraser

Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NHTI Library

Corina Willette

Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Kari Zwick

Through Oct. 31

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Joanna Novembrino, Joe Flaherty

Through December

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 to 11 a.m.

