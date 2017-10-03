Most Fascinating Individuals 2017 revealed

Brooke Mills. Courtesy Betty Hoadley. Courtesy Joe Kasper. Courtesy Steve Martin. Courtesy

ConcordTV’s sixth annual Concord On Air live telecast will be held Oct. 15 from noon to 8 p.m.

And to give you a little tease, we got a first look at this year’s Most Fascinating Individuals – which we will now pass along to you.

Betty Hoadley

7 to 8 p.m.

Taught for decades in the Concord School District and leader in the development of sports education and activities for all Concord area youth; passionate leader on the Concord School Board and beyond; Trustee of the State University System, and recently named the Friends of the Audi, 2017 Friend of The Year for her leadership in the Seat Restoration Project.

Joe Kasper

5 to 6 p.m.

Community leader and volunteer with several organizations: Goodlife Programs & Activities, Concord Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Concord, Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL), Capital Area Wellness Coalition, Lions Club; past area Governor Toastmasters International; Justice of the Peace and public speaker.

Steve Martin

1 to 2 p.m.

Production and Facilities Director at the Capitol Center for the Arts for 20 years; passionate about Concord’s historic buildings; respected by artists, rental clients, celebrities and stage crew of the theatre for his extensive theatrical and production expertise.

Brooke Mills

3 to 4 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old leader in founding the National Concussion Awareness Day in partnership with the Brain Injury Association of America; appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu to continue serving on the Youth Legislative Advisory Panel; logged in 2,000 lifetime volunteer hours; third runner-up to Miss New Hampshire 2017; winner of the Miss New Hampshire Community Service Award.

Concord On Air will be available on Concord cable channels 6, 17 and 22, and on yourconcordtv.org.

The full schedule of the telecast’s events will appear in the Oct. 10 issue of the Concord Insider.

For more information, email Doris Ballard, ConcordTV executive director, at doris@concordcctv.org.

