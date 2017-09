On Display: Get a sneak peek of the Deerfield Art Tour

Basshead Harbor Light, Gail Wilson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Waiting for Spring, Diana Allard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Looking Back, Richard Moore. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Mansion Cathedral Rafters, Edith Weiler. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Untitled, Al Jaeger. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Massabesic Morning, Diana Allard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Water Lily, Robin White. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Snow Buddha, Robin White. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Ready for Market, Pat Nickerson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Bead jewelry, Judith Bush. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Pollen Pit Shop, Lori Shepard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Barn Window, Mike Driscoll. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The Kimball-Jenkins Carriage House is filled with works previewing the Deerfield Art Tour (Oct. 21-22), which will be on display through Oct. 3.

Related Posts