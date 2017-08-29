What happens when the Insiders get curious?

Does anyone really know where these train tracks lead just outside our office? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Concord Mayor Jim Bouley announced that the city is doing well considering he was issued a parking ticket today before the State of the City address at the Grappone Center Wednesday, April 16, 2014 Mayor Jim Bouley says Concord is doing well, considering he was issued a parking ticket before the State of the City address at the Grappone Conference Center yesterday. Geoff Forester Concord Mayor Jim Bouley walks the runway in JoS. A. Bank during Couture for a Cause, a fashion show and silent auction to benefit Womenade of Concord, at O Steaks & Seafood's Capital Club in Concord on Thursday, May 14, 2015. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

We all get curious about things from time to time.

Like how many full pizzas could we make with all the leftover slices from a given day at pizza shops around Concord? What are the day-to-day duties for Mayor Bouley? And what do people actually think about the Insider?

And those are just a few random things that popped into our heads as we sat down to write this intro to what can only be summed up as the Curiosity Issue.

Throughout the paper we have put together some stories about things that either we have been curious about on our own, news tips we have been given or questions from readers over the last couple months. The best part though is that this is just a sampling of what could have ended up in this issue. There’s only so much space and time in a week.

We had never picked a peach and wanted to know what to look for. Who knew the first full-term youth poet laureate lives in Concord?

As you will soon see, we put together quite a little collection for this issue.

We had never noticed the yellow siren horns strategically placed around town, but did our best to find out what they are. You’re welcome, Jeff.

When Bob Reals told us about how he was letting a family from Bhutan use his front yard for a garden that there would actually be another person two blocks away doing the same thing.

We had seen the sign for WeCycle, but had no idea what it was. If you’re in need of finding info from Concord newspapers during the Civil War era, we’ve got you.

But like we said, there’s a lot more out there for us to learn more about – we even have a few more ideas up our sleeves.

If you’ve seen something in Concord (or Bow) that you’re curious about, shoot us an email to news@theconcordinsider.com with all the details.

If we get enough requests to go along with our own curiosities, we’ll put another issue together in the future. Thanks and keep reading.

