Imagination, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Barefoot, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Glorious, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Untitled, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Big Wave, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Untitled, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Serenity, Robin Lamson. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Our old friend Robin Lamson is once again putting her colorful painting on display for all to see, this time while you enjoy a burrito, taco or quesadilla at Dos Amigos. Lamson’s work will be showing through the end of the month.

