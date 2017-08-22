Book of the Week: ‘The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living’

The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living

Louise Miller

2017, 352 pages

Fiction

Livvy’s job as a pastry chef in a fancy Boston dinner club goes up in flames, literally! She has an accident with a heavy baked Alaska and burns down the dining room. She decides that she needs a break, and she and her Irish wolfhound, Salty, go to a small town in Vermont to visit a friend. The local Sugar Maple Inn needs a pastry chef, and Livvy gets the job. She and Salty move into the sugarhouse on the inn’s property. Livvy uncovers a secret, that the inn’s owner, Margaret, is determined to win the apple pie contest at the country fair. And Livvy goes to work on creating the best apple pie she has ever made.

A friend recommended this to me. Its quirky characters and the charm of the small town will warm your heart. And there’s a romance, too. But fair warning – there are a lot of descriptions of delicious dishes and pastries throughout, and you may end up craving homemade apple pie before the end! A recipe is included.

Robbin BaileyConcord Public Library

Visit CPL at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Related Posts