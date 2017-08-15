A shoe art installation in front of the Smile Building on South Main Street should be a big hint that it's time to sign up for Walk A Mile in Her Shoes. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

For many of us, walking a mile isn’t all that difficult. But add in a pair of high heels, and for us guys, it becomes a task that is almost instantaneously more difficult. Not to mention one that will likely get a few laughs out of everyone who sees it.

That’s okay though, because if you’re seen walking down Main Street wearing a pair of high heels on Oct. 4, people will know it’s for a good cause. The fourth annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes to benefit the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire asks men (and anyone else who would like to get involved) to walk just one mile down Main Street wearing a pair of high heels – and raise some money if they’re so inclined.

Last year’s event reached its goal of raising $50,000, so that bar has been raised for the 2017 walk to see if the Concord community can rally together to bring in $60,000.

And if we know anything about the people of Concord, that’s a goal that can be easily attained.

All proceeds from Walk A Mile support the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire to benefit women, children and men affected by domestic and sexual violence in Merrimack County.

According to CCCNH, an estimated 33.4 percent of women, and 24 percent of men in New Hampshire have experienced a physical assault by an intimate partner.

As of earlier this week, the total raised stood at a little more than $1,400, but with six-plus weeks to go until the actual event, there’s plenty of time to raise the funds. That’s where you come in.

With registration officially open, individuals and teams are able to secure their spot and start the fundraising effort.

Now if you just want to sign up to walk, it will cost you $25 until Sept. 13, and $35 if you wait until after that date right up until the very moment before the walk begins.

If you are a business owner or want to put a team together, there is that option as well. And from what we heard, it can get pretty competitive in the fundraising department between teams.

“The way we make the most money is teams compete with other teams to see who can bring in the most,” said Karen McNamara, development director for the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire. “Groups get creative with how they raise money for us.”

If you get 10 or more team members, you can get your team name on the back of your shirts to proudly wear as you strut your stuff down Main Street – or more likely try not to trip and fall.

While it’s still quite a ways away, we still wanted to give you all the info you’ll need to make a decision as to whether you want to sign up.

The event is on Oct. 4, with check-in and onsite registration in front of the State House beginning at 4:30 p.m. Opening remarks and a survivor story follow at 5:15 p.m.

The walk begins at 5:30, with refreshments and team photos right after.

At 6:15 p.m., there will be awards and a raffle.

For more info and to sign up, visit cccnh.org/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes.html.

For questions, email McNamara at Karen@cccnh.org, or call 225-7376.

