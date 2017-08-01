Nonprofits sought for annual Day of Caring

Merrimack County sheriffs Paul Montray, left, and Mario Messna empty out a wheelbarrow full of weeds at the Penacook Community Center on the United Way Day of Caring Wednesday. GEOFF FORESTER

Granite United Way will host its annual Day of Caring events in Merrimack County this September and is currently seeking projects from local nonprofits.

This year marks the 25th year of Day of Caring events.

Nonprofits can participate by submitting a project for the more than 2,000 volunteers that take part in Day of Caring, Granite United Way’s signature volunteer movement.

Businesses and organizations will sign up to volunteer to help tackle some much needed work.

Projects can include painting, clean-up, landscaping and office assistance just to name a few. Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) to participate. Those interested should contact Val Guy at val.guy@graniteuw.org or call 224-2595, ext. 226.

“Each year our volunteer numbers are growing and we are excited to offer more support for our local nonprofits,” Guy said. “The volunteers who take part in the effort remark about how fulfilling it is to give back to a local agency and often they learn something about the organization that they had never known before. I encourage all nonprofits to submit projects for the event.”

Day of Caring events will be held in Merrimack County and Southern regions on Wednesday, Sept. 6. There will also be Day of Caring events in northern and central New Hampshire, the Upper Valley and North Country.

For more information on Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.

Karrie Eaton

