Look who’s trying to find love on Craigslist

We took to Craigslist last week to see who had been posting on the Missed Connections pages in our neck of the woods during the month of July. And we found a ton of great entries to share – and that we could print, unedited, of course.

And if you happened to make a connection with your missed connection, we want to know about it. Send us an email to news@theconcordinsider.com and tell us all about it.

Cute tall young guy Steeplegate Sunday – m4m (Concord NH) – July 30

Younger cute tall blonde with white hat talking with older gentleman. Looked like you were looking for fun. You have a nice white car.

Beautiful Eyes – m4w (Concord) – July 29

We crossed paths twice today 1st during breakfast at the Windmill. Then later around lunch at an event in concord. I have never done this before and can not believe I am doing it now. I wish I had the courage to tell you how stunning I think you are. You have beautiful red hair and the most captivating eyes I have ever seen. Your body art is as beautiful as you.

Ocean State Job Lots – m4w (Concord) – July 29

I seen you an Ocean State Job Lots we’re both looking at all the pool toys you were on the phone describing a bunch of them to somebody. I thought you had a very sexy look and demeanor about you, yet you look like you could have a really dirty side. And I hope I’m right cuz if you are not married and you are single and you think you the one I’m talking about tell me what toy I held up and showed you when you got off the phone. If you answer this correct I know I got the right person but by answering you’re telling me you want to meet. So unless you don’t want to meet for any no-strings-attached fun don’t bother answering because I’m going through a tough tough loss and I’m just looking to have some fun and do blow off some steam. I’m sorry if that sounds rude and demeaning but I would never lead anybody on and I would rather get the truth out there. Cuz I’m a very honest person and I would rather tell you how it is right up front. So if you happen to be reading this and your going to message me back I’m really looking forward to meeting you, you look like you could be a lot of fun.

I was in your office today – m4w – July 25

You’re actually a bit older.

Couldn’t keep my eyes off you when at your desk, though.

Then I thought about you the entire ride home. And now here I am.

Noticed you didn’t have a ring on, either.

Dinner, maybe?

Sandwich Depot – m4w (Concord) – July 25

You were having lunch with another lady last Wednesday, I think she is a nurse . . . I sat in the corner eating my lunch and getting my work updated on my phone. You are very attractive with brown hair and great smile. We made eye contact inside and as you drove away in your CRV.

Reach out if you would like to chat. Thank you

Laura at Ichiban – m4w (concord) – July 25

You came over to us and chatted about champagne. I’d like to share some with you and taste it upon your lips.

Hot landscaper in S Concord – m4m (Concord) – July 22

You stopped by my house this afternoon to review a job. You are so hot and sexy. Not sure whether you’re into m2m action. If you are, I’d be open to playing with you no strings attached, just a good time. If interested, get back with the type of job you scoped.

Hannaford’s in Concord – m4m (Concord) – July 21

I was there with my family and you were by yourself but we were making eye contact as we went up and down the aisles. Next thing I know you are right behind us in the checkout line where we made some small talk. I’m quietly bi so if you were interested, I’d love to chat and see if there’s something more. You bought a lot of something I was looking for, tell me what it was.

We talked on Photography Forum – w4m (Concord) – July 21

I talked with you on the photography forums. You were talking with me about how to make a modeling portfolio for my daughter. You were very patient with all of my questions and stuff. I’m sure it’s a long shot that you’d be looking on craigslist.

Cute Blonde Guy Thursday Eve – m4m (Bow Irving, NH) – July 20

Cute blonde shirtless young guy hanging with friends outside. Not sure of any interest but love to chat. Around 7:30 pm.

What was out of the barn?? – m4m (Concord) – July 20

You stopped. and asked where u could get some meat, I mean a burger. Both very handsome tell me where I sent you and what state your plates were from. and what animal was out of the barn. Btw nice thumbs up and grin.

P8 and Tan – m4w (Concord) – July 20

I drove next to you south-bound 93. Could NOT take my eyes off you. Are you as nice as you are beautiful? I did catch a smile the last time I pulled next to you. Was that a little flirt back? A recognition of all my efforts to be . . . obvious! Tell me what you look like or what kind of car you were driving. Not expecting anything other than some casual flirting . . .

secret crush – w4m (concord) – July 19

I see you almost every day. Sometimes we talk and other times you don’t even say goodbye. If my crush on you got out I could get in trouble but I doubt you will ever see this. I am also guessing by your past I am not your type. I keep having this dream about bumping into you at the park (you visit it a lot) and whispering a fantasy about us in your ear. Maybe it will come true or maybe it will always be my fantasy . . .

For those that have asked the park is White park and the first name starts with a M.

O’s female bartender. – m4w (Concord) – July 18

So you’re real cute and Id like to chill with you sometime. You have a great smile. Tell me what I was wearing and I’ll hit you back up.

You drove truck for Angelica Uniform – w4m (Concord NH) – July 18

You drove an Angelica truck. You picked up the soiled linens and uniforms from Concord Hospital. We chatted on your very last trip there, you told me that your route had been changed. Wish we had exchanged numbers. You said you lived in Massachusetts. You also told me that you were from El Salvador. You were in your 50’s, I think.

Beautiful blonde in the black dress / Red GTI – m4w (Concord) – July 15

You caught my eye, and I think I caught yours, 3 different times in 3 different spots around 6. I think you were in line behind me at the first spot.

Kismet?

If you catch this message, where were we in line.

Checkmate driver – m4m (Concord) – July 15

You delivered me a sub and salad at 12 40 tonight. I wore a flannel. I’d like do mess around with you a bit. Let me know.

RACHEL M – m4w (Concord) – July 10

I helped you with few things mostly a math class you were taking. We lost contact for a few reasons. I hope everything is going well I miss talking to you.

Manchester st. stop light – m4w (Concord) – July 9

We both pulled up at the traffic light at the bottom of the hill yesterday. We made eye contact and you took the right onto 93. If you read this, what was I driving?

Target Sat 7/08 – m4m (Concord, NH) – July 8

You were walking to your car in front of me same time I was. We made eye contact when you left. Tall ,young and pocket book on your shoulder. Aqua colored tank top. Love to chat.

Short conversation – m4w (Concord) – July 7

Maybe we will have a chance to talk again. I would have started earlier but I thought you were with the guy and the younger couple.

