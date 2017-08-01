Friday is International Beer Day, so drink up

Samples of beer, or tasters, are put together at Concord Craft Brewing in Concord on Friday, July 14, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

It seems like just about every day of the year is deemed some sort of holiday these days. There’s National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), Hobbit Day (Sept. 22), National Paper Airplane Day (May 26) and even Ask a Stupid Question Day (Sept. 28).

But the most important one of all is coming up this Friday: International Beer Day.

International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer.

The holiday started in 2008 and takes place annually on the first Friday in August, and it’s celebrated in more than 200 cities around the world.

The purpose is to gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer, to honor the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer and to bring the world together by toasting beers of all nations and cultures.

The holiday’s website, internationalbeerday.com, lists some suggestions of things you should try on International Beer Day:

Drink good beer with good friends.

Find your nearest celebration.

Give the gift of beer.

Enjoy beers from other cultures.

Thank your brewer, thank your bartender.

While these are all fine and good, we decided to come up with our own ideas of things you should do on this important worldwide holiday. Give these a try:

Wash your hair with it. Apparently it works wonders, and you can look for Broo brand products at Walmart, which are beer-based cosmetics. Or just pour a cold one over your head.

Make a beer float, because real beer is better than root beer.

Make frozen beer pops. Fill up some popsicle molds with your favorite brew and enjoy the summer.

Be a beer bro. Walk into any bar and offer to pay for someone’s brew – they might even return the favor!

Make beer batter and put it on everything, then fry it. Try it on Mike & Ikes or Twinkies.

If none of our suggestions are up your alley, you can stop by Lithermans Limited and try their latest beer, This Is How We Gruit, a gruit (beer made without hops) that will be released Thursday. Grab a pint and play some cornhole out front to celebrate.

Most importantly, stay thirsty!

