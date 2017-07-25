July is the perfect time of year to get a head start on your Christmas crafting, shopping

The Goodwill is a goldmine for Christmas items in July. We found tapes, DVDs and a whole shelf of random knick knacks, all at giveaway prices. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Goodwill is a goldmine for Christmas items in July. We found tapes, DVDs and a whole shelf of random knick knacks, all at giveaway prices. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Goodwill is a goldmine for Christmas items in July. We found tapes, DVDs and a whole shelf of random knick knacks, all at giveaway prices. JON BODELL / Insider staff

The Goodwill is a goldmine for Christmas items in July. We found tapes, DVDs and a whole shelf of random knick knacks, all at giveaway prices. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Golden Gese Quilt Shop has plenty of Christmas fabrics in stock so you can get going on that Christmas Quilt early. There are even some examples of finished products in the store. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Golden Gese Quilt Shop has plenty of Christmas fabrics in stock so you can get going on that Christmas Quilt early. There are even some examples of finished products in the store. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Golden Gese Quilt Shop has plenty of Christmas fabrics in stock so you can get going on that Christmas Quilt early. There are even some examples of finished products in the store. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Marketplace New England has a healthy selection of Christmas tree ornaments to choose from. They even have a tree, fully decorated, set up in the store right now. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Marketplace New England has a healthy selection of Christmas tree ornaments to choose from. They even have a tree, fully decorated, set up in the store right now. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We found a whole shelf of Christmas stuff at Caring Gifts, all of which was 50 percent off. JON BODELL / Insider staff