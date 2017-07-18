Go Try It: Look for Waldo when you’re out and about

We found Waldo at one of the 25 local businesses taking part in Gibson's scavenger hunt. We're not going to tell you which business it was because you're supposed to find him all by yourself. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

At some point or another, we’ve all picked up a Where’s Waldo book and attempted to locate the red-and-white-striped-sweater-wearing character.

He’s always off on a crazy adventure surrounded by lots of people – some who are wearing very similar outfits to his sweater, glasses and winter hat attire. But there is only one Waldo, which is why it can be so hard to find him sometimes.

You can spend hours searching through the pages of his many books, but it sure is rewarding when you finally do find him.

It was 30 years ago in September when the first Where’s Wally book came out (it originated in the United Kingdom with the name Wally), and to honor the anniversary, Gibson’s Bookstore has put together a fun passport scavenger hunt around downtown Concord.

It has been going on since the beginning of July (we’re a little late to the party) and it’s fairly simple. It’s free and open to anyone, and all you have to do is download the passport from Gibson’s website (gibsonsbookstore.com/event/waldo-2017) or pick one up at the 25 participating downtown businesses, and get searching.

You have through the end of the month (July 31 at 5 p.m.) to find Waldo in 20 of the 25 businesses and get a “I found Waldo” stamp on your passport – or signature – to be entered in Gibson’s prize party.

Waldo’s good friend, Wenda, is also hiding at Gibson’s, so make sure to keep your eye out for her to get a stamp.

The prize party will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 31 and will go until they finish pulling names out of the hat for the giveaway.

When you’ve collected at least 10 different store stamps or signatures, bring your passport to Gibson’s to claim an “I Found Waldo” button and a $1 off coupon, but hurry because it’s limited to the first 125 Waldo spotters.

After you find Waldo in at least 20 of the 25 stores, bring your passport to Gibson’s to get a button and a coupon and to be entered in the drawing for a deluxe set of Waldo books, as well as many other great prizes.

We told you it’s pretty simple – and can you really think of a better way to spend your month of July?

So pick up a passport (or download one) and while you’re out and about, keep your eyes peeled for Waldo.

For more info and a complete list of participating businesses, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/event/ waldo-2017.

Happy searching!

