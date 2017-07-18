Ice Cream Snob: Trying a Butterfinger Blizzard at the new Dairy Queen

You can't go to Dairy Queen and not get an ice cream – or in our case, a Butterfinger Blizzard. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff

As you can see on the adjacent page, we recently took a lunch trip to Dairy Queen for a Bacon Cheese Grillburger, fries, chicken strips and a drink.

It was delicious and filling, and while the last thing we wanted to do was over indulge, there’s really no way you can go to Dairy Queen and not get dessert. We have certain standards and expectations to uphold here, people.

So after eating every last bite of our lunch, we got back in line without really knowing what we wanted.

We could have gone with a plain chocolate or vanilla soft serve cone (or chocolate dipped), but where’s the fun in that? There are also shakes, frappes, sundaes, fruit smoothies and other frozen treats to choose from.

But we had heard through the grapevine that when you order a Blizzard, employees will hold it upside down before they give it to you. We know what you’re thinking, “Wouldn’t that cause the ice cream and all those yummy ingredients to fall out and leave a giant mess on the restaurant floor?”

Well, what we learned is that won’t happen if it’s made properly. The whole point of the upside-down antics is to prove that the Blizzards are up to company standards, which includes having its soft serve at just the right temperature to ensure it stays put when the cup is turned upside down.

So now it was a matter of figuring out what kind of Blizzard we wanted to add to our very full belly.

There are the Royal Blizzards, which have a heaping helping of something in the core, like fudge or peanut butter, but those would be too much.

The fan favorites, like the salted caramel truffle, the chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate extreme Blizzards all sounded tasty too, although yet again the idea of a heavy fudge didn’t sound like the best option.

So instead, we went with one of the classic creations: Butterfinger. This was just a mixture of Dairy Queen’s creamy vanilla soft serve and chunks of Butterfinger. You can also get it with Oreos, peanut butter cups, Heathbar and M&Ms.

This way we could get the sweet, while also getting a good taste of that ice cream. It was tipped upside down and everything stayed in, including the spoon.

And as you can probably guess, it was delicious. Just the right amount of candy so it didn’t overwhelm the flavor of the ice cream.

You can get the Blizzards in mini, small, medium and large, and we opted for the mini.

There are lots of options for you to try; it’s just a matter of deciding which one to go for.

Related Posts