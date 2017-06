Bald Mountain, Columbus Day, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Celia Thaxter's Garden, Babb's Cove, Appledore Isle, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Linn's Inspiration, Tulips and Daisies, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Orchard Path with Red Apples, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Red Barn, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Winter Rose Quartet, Bruce McColl. Courtesy Beth's Garden, Sanibel Island, Bruce McColl. Courtesy

It’s been a good run over the last 37 years, but McGowan Fine Art will be closing it’s doors for good at the end of its latest exhibit. The show, ‘The Color of Seasons,’ featuring the work of Bruce McColl, will run through July 7, so you still have a few weeks to wander around the gallery and check out the bright and vibrant paintings McColl is known for. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

