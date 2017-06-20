Go for a run at the Capital City Classic 10K

Runners sprint out of the gate at last year's inaugural Capital City Classic 10K. This year's race will be held on Saturday, the final day of Market Days. Courtesy of GRANITE STATE RACE SERVICES

Have a feeling you’re going to eat lots of food that you probably shouldn’t when attending Market Days?

Well, sign up for the Runner’s Alley Capital City Classic 10K Road Race on Saturday and burn a few of those extra calories away.

It’s the second annual race, but the first time it is taking place during Market Days. (Last year it was held the Sunday after.)

The course will start in front of the State House (the very old building with the shiny dome) and takes you for a 6.2-mile tour of the capital city.

The race begins at 8 a.m. with registration opening at 6:30 a.m. on race day, as well as being held throughout Market Days at the Runner’s Alley tent in front of their store on North Main Street.

If you’re an adult and sign up online before Thursday, it will cost you $35. When you sign up on race day or during Market Days, the price is $40. Kids and students 19 and under are $25.

But don’t worry because all that money is going to a pair of worthy organizations. All the proceeds from the race will be given to the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness and Intown Concord.

And brand new to this year’s event is the Capital City Kids Run at 9 a.m. The run is free for all little ones between the ages of 2 and 8. You can never start them too early on the path to wellness.

The 2- to 3-year-olds will run one loop (approximately 200 yards); the 4- to 6-year-olds will run two loops; and the 7- to 8-year-olds will run three loops. The starting line will be located at the front steps of the State House, and all participants will receive a finisher’s medal and other fun goodies.

This race is the sixth race in the Capital Area Race Series. So if you’re already registered for the full CARSeries you do not have to register separately for this race.

There will be a food tent for runners after the race, along with vendors giving out massages and performing foam rolling.

As of late last week, there were a few race T-shirts available for registered runners, but you better sign up quick if you want a chance at one.

And just an FYI, when the race ends, Market Days will be kicking off.

For more information, to register or to see the course, visit runnersalley.com/ ccc10k.

Related Posts