We checked out opening day at Penacook Farmers Market

Monitor intern Chris Barnard checked out the first day of the Penacook Farmers Market in its new location. CHRIS BARNARD / Monitor intern

Monitor intern

While vendors at the Penacook Farmers Market weren’t exactly thrilled to see the sprinkling rain that accompanied the first market of the year, there was a sight that had all of the vendors excited and hopeful for the summer season – a steady stream of traffic on Village Street.

Last Monday, the farmers market opened at a new location after spending the past seven years at the Rolfe House on Penacook Street. The market is now located at 95-97 Village St., just seconds from Merrimack Valley High School.

Although many of the vendors enjoyed the charming previous location, one thing they all agree on is that the busy nearby road is likely going to help bring in more people.

“I love it,” said Harry Weiser of Hackleboro Orchards in Canterbury, “This has the potential to really boost this market.”

Weiser, a farmer who has been coming to the Penacook market since the beginning, believes that one of the best features of the new spot is the chance to draw in “rubber-neckers” who drive by and drop in just to see what’s happening.

He said one problem with the old venue was that it was just a little too far off the beaten path, which limited the amount of people just stopping by.

“We hear people saying, ‘I could never find the place,’ ” said Keith Descoteaux of Still Seeking Farm in Gilmanton, “I think we’ll get a lot more new customers.”

Even those with knowledge of the market sometimes had trouble finding it.

“People are telling me, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this was here,’ ” said Kathy DeNutte, a first-time vendor who has brought her DeNutte’s DeLights soy candles to different farmers markets since 2010. “I love this location, and it’s been pretty busy.”

Monday’s market featured about 10 vendors lined up across the dirt and grass lot, sheltered under tents from the cold rain. There’s abundant parking and, perhaps more importantly, plenty of room for current and future sellers to spread out.

Despite the inclement weather, there were still plenty of visitors to the market hoping to take home some of New Hampshire’s best locally grown and crafted goods.

As you might expect for a farmers market, vegetables were one of the most prevalent goods for sale.

However, for a relatively small market, there was a surprisingly varied assortment of items on display.

Take Weiser, for example.

This year, he’s selling an interesting combination of asparagus – $5 a bunch or $8 for two bunches – and cider doughnuts.

“Before I started making the doughnuts, it seemed like everyone I talked to asked me why I’m not selling them,” Weiser said of the popular Northeast treat.

The apple orchard owner has sold a long list of foods in the past, from peaches and plums to pizza.

Other foods for sale at the market (on top of all the fresh vegetables) were meat, bread and maple syrup, a popular item.

The atypical weather that this region has experienced over the past year or so has limited the production of some farm goods, which was reflected at the market.

“We usually have vegetables for sale,” said Descoteaux, who brought pickled goods and maple syrup, “but the weather hasn’t cooperated.”

The market also featured some interesting non-food items as well. Jillian Libby, owner of The Wild Bean, had a number of homemade soaps, oils and sprays on display. Libby, who has cerebral palsy, grows a variety of different herbs (also for sale at the market) that she uses to make her delicious-smelling products.

Sharing a tent with Libby was Krystle Beddell, who was selling decorative upcycled pieces, called Krystle’s Kreations. Beddell has been selling her creative art for the past three years at the farmers market.

Even though the season got off to a rainy start, the future is looking bright for the Penacook Farmers Market.

The market will be open every Monday (except July 3) from 4 to 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 28.

For more info the market, visit penacook.org/farmersmarket.

