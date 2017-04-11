The Easter Eggstravaganza was quite a hit

Scenes from Eggstravaganza at the Bektash Shrine Center in Concord on Friday, April 7, 2017. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) The Easter bunny waves to visitors during Eggstravaganza at the Bektash Shrine Center in Concord on Friday, April 7, 2017. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) All those baskets and balloons give off a real festive vibe. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) In case you couldn’t make it, the Easter Bunny wanted to say hi. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Some of the baskets were pretty darn creative. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Nite Lites, with Jackie Bellows and Miles Hoisington, performs during Eggstravaganza at the Bektash Shrine Center in Concord on Friday, April 7.

As far as we’re concerned, last weekend’s second annual Easter Eggstravaganza was the unofficial kickoff to the Easter festivities in Concord. The ConcordTV fundraiser had more Easter baskets than we’ve ever seen in one place, a great lineup of live music and, of course, direct access to the Easter Bunny.

Related Posts