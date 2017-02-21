Check out this cool wintry shot we found on Instagram

There were a lot of great Instagram shots of winter scenes and sunsets in Concord over the past few weeks, but this one, by user @Putnam18, seemed to best capture both in one photo. Nice shootin’! If you’ve taken a cool photo in Concord, post it to Instagram using the hashtag #concordnh to put it on our radar. And if you absolutely want us to see it no matter what, throw #concordinsider in there, too. You, too, could be the next big Insider star!

There were a lot of great Instagram shots of winter scenes and sunsets over the past few weeks, but this one, by user @Putnam18, seemed to best capture both in one photo. Nice shootin’!

If you’ve taken a cool photo in Concord, post it to Instagram using the hashtag #concordnh to put it on our radar. If you absolutely want us to see it, throw #concordinsider in there, too.

Related Posts