NEC has a gallery full of great student work

Clockwise, from top left: Justin Tridade; Kyla Seleno; Lila Sakurai; Brieann Petrowicz; Cristian Gonzalez; Hannah Sutdevant.

We stopped by New England College’s Chester Gallery, located at 39 Main St. in Henniker, to check out the school’s annual student art exhibition. The show, which will be on display through March 3, is free and open to the public during gallery hours, Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

