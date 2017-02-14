Look at all this cool stuff we found while exploring Henniker

At least there's a consolation prize for getting a white gumball.
As you leave Edmunds Hardware, you’re greeted by this Native American statue, who just so happened to be holding a penguin sled.
If you need to know anything about what services are available in town, all you have to do is check out the bulletin board outside Daniel’s Restaurant & Pub.
The covered bridge in Henniker is a popular spot for lovers' graffiti.
If you stay at the Henniker House bed and breakfast, you'll meet this guy, who lives on the dining room table.
Henniker seemed to have an influx of flamingos.
Pats Peak thanks you in a slew of languages.
In a town that is also home to a college, you never quite know what you’ll see when you drive down the road – like this car with a mattress on top of it without anything appearing to hold it down. (Not pictured: The front passenger had a hold of it, so it was probably safe.)
You can charge your electric car right outside the Colby Hill Inn.
