Look at all this cool stuff we found while exploring Henniker

Since this was out first trip to Henniker, we figured a second page of photos would be in order. Top right: As you leave Edmunds Hardware, you’re greeted by this Native American statue, who just so happened to be holding a penguin sled. Top right: In a town that is also home to a college, you never quite know what you’ll see when you drive down the road – like this car with a mattress on top of it without anything appearing to hold it down. (Not pictured: The front passenger had a hold of it, so it was probably safe.) Bottom: Henniker seemed to have an influx of flamingos. Middle: If you need to know anything about what services are available in town, all you have to do is check out the bulletin board outside Daniel’s Restaurant & Pub.
At least there's a consolation prize for getting a white gumball. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
As you leave Edmunds Hardware, you’re greeted by this Native American statue, who just so happened to be holding a penguin sled. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
If you need to know anything about what services are available in town, all you have to do is check out the bulletin board outside Daniel’s Restaurant & Pub. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
The covered bridge in Henniker is a popular spot for lovers' graffiti. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
If you stay at the Henniker House bed and breakfast, you'll meet this guy, who lives on the dining room table. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
Henniker seemed to have an influx of flamingos. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
Pats Peak thanks you in a slew of languages. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
In a town that is also home to a college, you never quite know what you’ll see when you drive down the road – like this car with a mattress on top of it without anything appearing to hold it down. (Not pictured: The front passenger had a hold of it, so it was probably safe.) (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)
You can charge your electric car right outside the Colby Hill Inn. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)

