Here’s where you can get your Black Ice American Ale

It’s that time of year again.
With the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship comes the inevitable Black Ice American Ale, the custom concoction 603 Brewery whips up for the tournament every year.
The beer is a light-bodied, crisp and refreshing ale – we taste-tested it last year and thoroughly enjoyed it. It even won the silver medal in the 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards.
At 5 percent alcohol by volume and 20 International Bittering Units, this is right in the middle of all kinds of palates, so just about everybody should be able to enjoy this beer.
In case you didn’t know, the beer will only be available for a limited time – it’s a specialty that only comes around during the annual tournament. In that case, you’d better run out quick and stock up before it’s gone for another 350-plus days.
Here’s where you can get it in an assortment of ways:
In six-packs
Hannaford, Capital Beverages, Rite Aid (South Street), Market Basket, Quality Cash Market, South Main Quick Stop, River Hill Market (Penacook), Bow Mobil, Concord Food Co-op, Concord Gulf Express, Concord Mart.
On tap
Cheers, Buffalo Wild Wings, O Steaks & Seafood, The Common Man, El Rodeo, The Ninety Nine, The Red Blazer, Tandy’s, The Granite at Centennial Inn, Area 23, Barley House, The Draft, Penuche’s, TGI Fridays, Margaritas, Vibes Gourmet Burgers, Eagles Club, Gaslighter, 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow, Dos Amigos, Angelina’s, Constantly Pizza and Vinnies.