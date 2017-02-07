Here’s where you can get your Black Ice American Ale

Whether you like it in a glass, in a can or straight from the tap, 603 Brewery’s Black Ice American Ale is sure to whet your whistle – and have you coming back for more. You might as well get as much as you can now, because before you know it the Black Ice ale will be gone for a year. In order to provide you with the most accurate information about the Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament, we decided it would be best if we tasted 603 Brewery’s Black Ice American Ale last week. You’re welcome. Facing page: Just look at that delicious looking beer poured straight from the Cheers tap. This page, left: The tap, complete with a little hockey guy on top. Right: It comes in can form, too.

It’s that time of year again.

With the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship comes the inevitable Black Ice American Ale, the custom concoction 603 Brewery whips up for the tournament every year.

The beer is a light-bodied, crisp and refreshing ale – we taste-tested it last year and thoroughly enjoyed it. It even won the silver medal in the 2016 Best of Craft Beer Awards.

At 5 percent alcohol by volume and 20 International Bittering Units, this is right in the middle of all kinds of palates, so just about everybody should be able to enjoy this beer.

In case you didn’t know, the beer will only be available for a limited time – it’s a specialty that only comes around during the annual tournament. In that case, you’d better run out quick and stock up before it’s gone for another 350-plus days.

Here’s where you can get it in an assortment of ways:

In six-packs

Hannaford, Capital Beverages, Rite Aid (South Street), Market Basket, Quality Cash Market, South Main Quick Stop, River Hill Market (Penacook), Bow Mobil, Concord Food Co-op, Concord Gulf Express, Concord Mart.

On tap

Cheers, Buffalo Wild Wings, O Steaks & Seafood, The Common Man, El Rodeo, The Ninety Nine, The Red Blazer, Tandy’s, The Granite at Centennial Inn, Area 23, Barley House, The Draft, Penuche’s, TGI Fridays, Margaritas, Vibes Gourmet Burgers, Eagles Club, Gaslighter, 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow, Dos Amigos, Angelina’s, Constantly Pizza and Vinnies.

Related Posts