Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun

These days, going outside isn’t exactly at the top of the list of things we want to do.

But we’re not bears so we can’t just hibernate all winter – or can we?

Unfortunately, no, so instead of just sitting around watching TV and waiting for the temperatures to rise, we decided to see what Concord had to offer in the area of indoor fun.

Just because leaving the house requires a jacket, scarf, winter hat and gloves, doesn’t mean you can’t go find somewhere else warm to hang out.

Now, we understand we’re not exactly reinventing the wheel here as many of the places you’re set to read about have been mentioned in the Insider before, but this was just our way of putting it all into a nice and neat little package.

Plus, we know how busy things can be, so think of this as a nice little reminder of all that this great little city has to offer.

As always, don’t think of this as the end all, be all when it comes to indoor entertainment – rather more of a starting point to get you thinking.

Over the next few pages, we’ll take you through the world of entertainment, education, music, sporting endeavors and things to do with the family.

And don’t worry, outdoor winter fun, we haven’t forgotten about you. We’ll get to you soon.

But in the meantime, get out there and enjoy the great indoors.

