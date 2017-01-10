The Audi could use your help at the Pitch-In

Tim decided to do his part at this summer’s Audi Pitch-In, and now it’s your turn.

The Friends of the Audi could use your help.

Every August for the last 26 years, the Friends and lots of volunteers get together for three days to spruce up the city-owned theater before the start of another season.

After taking pictures and writing a story two years ago, I decided to trade in my notebook and camera for a ladder and some rags last year.

I was in charge of cleaning, dusting and polishing all of the lobby chandeliers and candle lights before the start of another full slate of performances.

Mine was just one of many jobs during the three-day push to make the Audi look shiny and bright.

But after a full fall season and a busy holiday schedule, the Audi could use a little TLC. So on Monday, in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Audi is hosting a mini Pitch-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You know, to get things in tip-top shape before jumping into the spring schedule.

And it’s pretty simple. All you have to do is show up and ask for a job. Breakfast will be provided thanks to Panera, and it’s not going to be any kind of backbreaking work – just some odd jobs that need to be addressed.

After a rush of holiday shows, the Audi has a bit of a break before the start of the spring portion of its performances, which begins with the annual Rhythm of the Night on Jan. 21. Then it’s off and running until June.

The bulk mailing, which takes places twice during the year in August and January, went out last week. But as you probably well know from your Christmas card distribution, there’s undoubtedly a few that will be returned. So any corrections to returned mailings will be dealt with during the Pitch-In because the Friends really want to make sure everyone knows exactly what’s on tap this spring.

But in addition to that, it’s really just all about shining the place up. The dressing rooms need to be cleaned, the stage could use a fresh coat of paint and lots of little cleaning projects need your attention.

Prior to Monday, the theater will be given a good once-over to see what needs to be done and a list of duties will be made.

So when you show up, all you have to do is ask what you can do and someone will make sure you get a job. It’s really that easy, and you get fed.

And the next time you head over to the Audi for a show, you can brag about what you did to all your family and friends. That’s certainly worth a few hours of free labor.

Related Posts