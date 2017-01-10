Exhibit opening at League of N.H. Craftsmen on Friday

This ash desk by Ted Blachly, made with popcorn figured ash, cherry and white oak, is one of many pieces in the latest League of N.H. Craftsmen exhibit, Setting the Standard, which opens Friday.

The League of N.H. Craftsmen is hosting an opening reception for its first exhibit of 2017, Setting the Standard, on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Craft Center, 49 S. Main St., Suite 100.

The exhibit is a multi-media, fine craft exhibition that showcases the work of master craftsmen who are jurors for the league.

The League of N.H. Craftsmen has 23 media categories of fine craft, and subcategories in several of the media. Master level craftsmen of the league serve as jurors and meet with applicants in the ongoing jury program. By offering suggestions, and by example, the jurors guide, mentor and encourage craftsmen to reach even higher goals in their work. This exhibition celebrates the jurors’ work and their commitment to fine craft.

At Friday’s reception, which is free and open to the public, visitors can meet and speak with the participating exhibitors. Check out nhcrafts.org for cancellation in case of inclement weather.

The exhibit will be on display from Friday through March 24.

Insider staff

