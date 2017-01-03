Want to get rid of your tree? Put it out at the curb

Make sure to take all the lights and ornaments off your tree before dragging it out to the curb on trash day.

Now that Christmas is over, you’re probably looking for the fastest and easiest way to get that tree out of your house – that is if you haven’t tossed it in the backyard already.

What once was a vibrant sign of the holiday season has turned into something that you’d likely chop down if it was in your yard. Not to mention, when those things dry out, it’s quite the fire hazard.

But don’t fret, dear citizens of Concord, help is on the way. If you haven’t put your tree in the backyard burn pit or brought it to the dump already, the city will take it away for you – for free.

Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can place their Christmas trees at the curb and it will be picked up and taken away, never to be seen or heard from again.

All you have to do is haul your tree to the curb, next to your trash cans and recycling bins, on your scheduled trash collection day between Monday and Jan. 20. And when you come home from work, it will be gone.

But just remember to take off all your lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations before dragging it to the curb. For one, they won’t take it if all that stuff is still on the tree, as well as the fact you might need those things in about a year from now. And just an FYI, wreaths and artificial trees will not be collected.

Christmas trees will also be accepted at the transfer station during the month of January. For more info, visit concordnh.gov/solidwaste.

