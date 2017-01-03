A look at what’s to come in Concord in 2017

This intersection near Exit 16 off Interstate 93 in Concord is set to be turned into a roundabout. One of Concord’s signature events comes early in the calendar, and that’s exactly where we are right now. That’s right, the 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship is just a few weeks away, and there’s plenty of time to get your tickets – because there aren’t any! The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio performs on the main stage at Rock on Fest at White Park in Concord during Concord City Celebration Week on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015. This year’s Market Days will be the first one in two years to take place while no part of Main Street is under construction.

Now that it’s officially January, we can start to really focus on what the year ahead has in store for us.

Sure, 2016 was a real doozy of a year, but 2017 looks like it’s going to be as jam-packed as any we’ve seen around here. From a plethora of annual shindigs that seem to get bigger and better every year to new construction projects and city re-engineering, it looks like we’ll (thankfully) have plenty to write about for the next 12 months or so.

Since there are bound to be endless other cool events popping up unbeknownst to us throughout the year, consider this, as usual, a general guide to some of the highlights rather than a definitive, exhaustive list.

Here’s what we found:

Black Ice

The 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship has quickly become a signature annual event in Concord. Taking over the frozen pond at White Park for a weekend in January, this old-timey hockey tourney is the perfect way to get the new year going.

This year’s tournament, sure to feature dozens of teams composed of players from all over the country (and in some cases, the whole world), is set for Jan. 27-29. There will be games morning, noon and night throughout the weekend and some refreshments will be available.

And don’t forget about the beer. The tournament has teamed up with 603 Brewery to bring Black Ice American Ale to the masses – it’s already available in cans in several stores, and it will be on tap at most of the local bars and restaurants during the tournament. Cheers will host the official keg tapping this Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., so you have to be there if you want to be the first to try it on draft.

We’ll have a whole issue on the tournament in a few weeks, so make sure you check back on Jan. 24.

Construction

Jackhammers, dump trucks and steamrollers have become familiar sights around here over the past few years – and good thing we’re all accustomed to them by now, because they’re not going anywhere.

The city has just wrapped up some massive projects – Main Street and the Sewalls Falls Bridge – and there are plenty more on the docket.

If utility crews can resolve some power line issues around the intersection of Mountain Road/East Side Drive and Shawmut Street this winter, work is scheduled to begin in the spring on a roundabout at that intersection, hopefully reducing some of the congestion.

The red-listed North Pembroke Road Bridge, which is jointly owned with Pembroke, will also get some attention, with both municipalities and the state kicking in money for the project.

Bow safety facility

Speaking of projects, there’s one in Bow that’s supposed to be done early this year.

We’re of course talking about the much anticipated safety complex that has been under construction since the summer. Despite an accident at the site in October, construction was not delayed on some parts of the building and work was still expected to wrap-up some time in early 2017 (originally set for February).

Once it’s done, the building will provide a central base for the police and fire departments, saving valuable time.

Market Days

The city’s beloved celebration of downtown known as Market Days will surely be back for a 43rd year, but this one might feel a little special.

That’s because, for the first time in two years, the festival will take place on a Main Street that’s not dug up or littered with caution tape – at least that’s the hope. Now that the Main Street project is done, visitors to Market Days can focus on the vendors and fun activities and not have to worry about tripping over an exposed, raised curb or walking into a pallet of cobblestones.

Make sure you head down to Main Street in late June and check out Market Days the way it was meant to be experienced.

Rock On Fest

Another summer highlight is the Rock On Fest, the jam-a-palooza at White Park hosted by Matt and Luke Bonner.

Like most things in Concord, this festival has grown in size and popularity each year, and with your help the trend can continue in 2017.

Featuring a bunch of independent and up-and-coming musicians, a basketball tournament, vendors and activities for kids, the August music festival is a one-day party fit for everyone. Plus, the Bonner brothers will be there.

Rock ‘N Race

The Rock On Fest isn’t the only thing that rocks in Concord. There’s also the Rock ‘N Race, the largest 5K race/walk north of Boston.

This race, which begins at the State House Plaza, raises money for the Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care, and it draws thousands of attendees. It’s one of those win-win scenarios where you get some exercise, listen to some good tunes, have some fun and contribute to a great cause in the process.

This year’s Rock ‘N Race is scheduled for May 18, so start training – and raising money.

Making Strides

Concord hosts quite a few road races and walks throughout the year, but there may be none more popular than the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Every October, communities all over the country hold walks to raise money for breast cancer, but Concord always takes it to another level. Last year’s Concord walk raised more than $476,000, bringing the city’s total since 1993 to nearly $7.5 million – not bad for a little town in the middle of New Hampshire.

That’s why we’re giving you a 10-month head start to get your team together – that should give you time to come up with a clever team name and assemble some T-shirts. Let’s see if we can surpass the half-million-dollar mark this year, pushing the total number over $8 million.

Halloween Howl

October is breast cancer awareness month, and it’s also the month of Halloween. That means it’s also the month of the annual Halloween Howl in downtown Concord.

Just like with Market Days, this will be the first Halloween Howl since Main Street construction has ended. An added bonus is that during said construction, 11 new businesses opened downtown, meaning new trick-or-treating opportunities.

SNOB / N.E. Indie

The SNOB Film Fest/New England Indie Festival is a celebration of all things indie: films, music and beer.

Every November, dozens of filmmakers from New England show off their work at Red River Theatres in a weekend festival. A New Hampshire brewery creates a special beer that’s served at the movies and local bars, and local music kicks the whole thing off.

Basically, it’s going to be a year you’re not going to want to miss.

