Music man Frank Wilner is jazzing up the local radio scene

Getting the microphone at just the right angle is crucial to Wilner’s jazzy voice shining through. Think that’s a lot of CDs? Not even close. That’s just a small sampling of Frank Wilner’s collection that is approaching 1,200. Frank Wilner looks over the script for one of his upcoming shows in his home studio.

If you like jazz, then Frank Wilner has got something for you.

Well, it’s actually two somethings, and both happen to be in the form of weekly radio shows. Wilner is the host of Frankly Jazz, which airs at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings on WKXL (103.9 FM/1450 AM) and reruns every night – and we’re talking seven days a week here people – from 9:05 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Voices In Jazz, Wilner’s other broadcast, is on WNHN (94.7 FM) on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and replays Monday through Friday at 2 p.m.

Now, we know what you must be thinking. This Wilner guy must be some sort of superhero to have an hour-long show at one location and less than an hour to drive to and prepare for his next gig at a different station.

Well, here’s a little Insider tip for you; Wilner actually tapes the shows earlier in the week. He’s not even in the studios when his voice fills the airwaves. Actually, when you’re listening to him talk about and play some of his favorite jazz tunes, most of the time so is he. At that point in the week, he’s already preparing for the following show. What can we say, the man loves his jazz.

And it’s that love that got him on the radio. It all started about seven years ago, after Wilner retired from a 31-year career as a social worker with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs in Manchester. His barber, Bob Gifford, told him that WKXL was seeking a host for a weekly jazz program. It would be perfect for Wilner, with only one catch – he didn’t have a minute of experience when it came to being on the radio.

“I always thought I’d love to do a jazz show,” Wilner said. “At the same time thinking it would never happen. Never in a million years.”

But Wilner had free time and a passion for jazz music. It proved to be enough to get his foot in the door after a quick conversation with the station’s owner, Gordon Humphrey.

“We talked for about a half hour and he said let’s give it a shot and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Wilner said.

Now, Wilner’s working on his 321st edition of Frankly Jazz and has spent the last two years hosting Voices In Jazz as well. But it hasn’t been one of those get rich careers.

“All of this is voluntary on my part,” Wilner said. “I just love doing it.”

That’s right everybody, that smooth talking jazz wizard you hear every Saturday morning does it all for free. Kind of like our situation at the Insider, but we get paychecks.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do this show was to make the public aware of these great jazz musicians,” Wilner said. “And I really have a lot of fun putting the shows together.”

For Wilner, his love of jazz can be traced back to his days at Boston University. He still remembers when his old pal Charlie Manuel (and no it’s not the former Philadelphia Phillies manager; we asked) introduced him to the music style. It was 1956 and Wilner was attending his freshmen orientation at the Sargent Center in Peterborough. At the time, the likes of Perry Como and Tony Bennett dominated his music interest. But since that day, things have never been the same, similar to when you first watch TV. It was one of those kind of epic changes.

“I’m in his debt,” Wilner said. “He’s really the one who turned me on to jazz.”

Wilner’s goal, as it always has been, is to help you find that same kind of appreciation for jazz. By this point, Wilner has his routine down to a science. Frankly Jazz consists of four, 10-minute segments. Each one includes two songs and their introductions. Over the course of the hour-long program, Wilner only engages the audience for about five minutes. He lets the sweet jazzy sounds do the talking.

“I try not to talk too much,” Wilner said. “I just do a quick intro for the music that I’m playing.”

He begins picking out the tunes just over a week ahead of the show’s airing from his collection of about 1,200 CDs. The script will be written on Sunday, and come Tuesday afternoon, Wilner is at WKXL recording. As for Voices in Jazz, Wilner lines up the music on Monday, writes his script Tuesday and records from the comforts of his own home on Wednesday.

“I’ll play the great singers of the past in addition to a whole group of vocalists that most people have never heard of,” Wilner said.

Wilner listens to his shows just about every week. He starts his Saturday with Frankly Jazz, meets some friends for coffee and then catches Voices.

“The No. 1 reason is to monitor the show and see if there were any screw ups,” Wilner said.

The interesting part about Wilner’s love of jazz is that he doesn’t play an instrument. He may not understand when a different melody is played and why, but he sure does know a good tune when he hears one. His growing collection of CDs will verify that.

“I’d say I pretty much buy on a regular basis,” Wilner said.

And all Wilner wants is to share that appreciation. That’s why he does the shows free of charge. Spreading the word of jazz is his mission and one he loves doing, one smooth talking Saturday at a time.

