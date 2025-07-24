Cappies 2025: Services

Services sponsored by Heritage Home Service

 Bank

  1. Ledyard (ledyard.bank)
  2. Merrimack County Savings Bank (themerrimack.com)
  3. TD Bank (td.com) 

Best Place to Work

  1. Ledyard Bank (ledyard.bank)
  2. Triumph Home Services (triumphhc.com)
  3. R.S. Audley Incorporated (audleyconstruction.com)
    3. Shaker Road School (shakerroadschool.org)

Butcher Shop

  1. Tuckaway Tavern (tuckaway.com)
  2. The Wine’ing Butcher (wineingbutchernh.com)
  3. Concord Beef & Seafood (concordbeefandseafood.com) 

Contractor

  1. R.S. Audley Incorporated (audleyconstruction.com)
  2. JH Spain Commercial Services LLC (jhspain.com)
  3. Triumph Home Services (triumphhc.com) 

Credit Union

  1. New Hampshire Federal Credit Union (nhfcu.org)
  2. Granite State Credit Union (gscu.org)
  3. Lighthouse CU (lighthousecu.org) 

Daycare

  1. Shaker Road School (shakerroadschool.org)
  2. The Learning Tree (epsomlearningtree.com)
  3. East Side Learning Center (eslcnh.org)
    3. Emerson School for Preschoolers (emersonschoolnh.org)
    3. YMCA of Concord (ymca.org/locations/ymca-concord) 

Electrician sponsored by Triumph Home Services

  1. Triumph Home Services (triumphhc.com)
  2. O’Keefe & Flanagan Electric (okeefeandflanagan.com)
  3. Live Free Heating Cooling Electric (livefreehc.com) 

Financial Advisor

  1. Ledyard Bank (ledyard.bank)
  2. NH Trust Financial Advisors (nhtrust.com)
  3. Fidelity Investments (fidelity.com) 

Flooring

  1. ADF Flooring (adfflooring.com)
  2. Bailey’s Custom Carpets (baileyscarpets.com)
  3. Concord Carpet Center (facebook.com/concordcarpetcenterLLC) 

Funeral Home sponsored by Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services

  1. Roan Family Funeral Home (roanfamilyfuneral.com)
  2. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services (wilkinsonbeane.com)
  3. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium (phaneuf.net) 

Greenhouse

  1. Flora Bella (florabellanh.com)
  2. Black Forest Nursery (blackforestnursery.com)
  3. Murray Farms Greenhouse (murrayfarmgreenhouse.com) 

Hotel

  1. Hotel Concord (hotelconcordnh.com)
  2. The Centennial Hotel (thecentennialhotel.com)
  3. Holiday Inn (ihg.com/holidayinn/) 

HVAC sponsored by Bow Plumbing & Heating

  1. Triumph Home Services (triumphhc.com)
  2. Live Free Heating Cooling Electric (livefreehc.com)
  3. Bow Plumbing & Heating (bowph.com)
    3. Heritage Home Service (justcallheritage.com) 

Insurance Agency

  1. AMICA (insurance.amica.com/nh/concord)
  2. Davis and Towle (davistowle.com)
  3. State Farm Ben Russo (beninsuresnh.com) 

Kitchen & Bath sponsored by Shapiro Bathrooms

  1. 3W design inc. (3wdesigninc.com)
  2. Shapiro Bathrooms (shapirobathrooms.com)
  3. Vintage Kitchens (vintagekitchens.com) 

Landscaper

  1. Tasker Landscaping (taskerlandscaping.com)
  2. Bryhal Excavation & Landscape LLC (bryhalexcavation.com)
  3. Brochu Nursery and Landscaping (brochunursery.com)
    3. Saucier Scapes LLC (facebook.com/p/Saucier-Scapes-LLc) 

Law Firm

  1. Annis & Zellers PLLC (anniszellers.com)
  2. Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. (shaheengordon.com)
  3. Tarbell & Brodich (tarbellbrodich.com) 

Plumber sponsored by Bow Plumbing & Heating

  1. Triumph Home Services (triumphhc.com)
  2. Bow Plumbing & Heating (bowph.com)
  3. Heritage Home Service (justcallheritage.cm) 

Private School

  1. Shaker Road School (shakerroadschool.org)
  2. SNHU (snhu.edu)
  3. St. Paul’s School (sps.edu) 

Real Estate Agency sponsored by Homequest Real Estate

  1. Homequest Real Estate (homequestnh.com)
  2. Better Homes & Gardens, The Masiello Group (masiello.com/new-hampshire/concord)
  3. Century 21 Circa ’72 (century21.com/real-estate/concord-nh/LCNHCONCORD) 

Real Estate Agent sponsored by Bethany Marston

  1. Bethany Marston (marstonandconh.com)
  2. Kelli York (bhhsverani.com/concord/kelli-york/cid-3032351)
  3. Casey DeStefano (century21.com/real-estate-agent/profile/casey-destefano-P25357896) 

Roofer sponsored by Jasmor Roofing & Contracting

  1. Jasmor Roofing & Contracting (jasmorprop.com)
  2. A1 Siding & Roofing (a1sidingandroofing.com)
  3. Adam Vaillancourt Roofing & Gutters (adamvroofing.com) 

Septic Service

  1. Best Septic (bestsepticservice.com)
  2. St. Onge Septic Tank Service (stongeseptic.com)
  3. DL Docko & Sons (dldocko.com) 

Travel Agency

  1. Terrapin Tours (terrapintours.com)
  2. AAA Travel (northeast.aaa.com/travel.html)
  3. Penny Pitou Travel (pennypitoutravel.com) 
