Purple fields blooms at Warner farm

By YAA BAME

Monitor staff

The lavender fields at Pumpkin Blossom Farm in Warner are open for Harvest Days. From July 5 to July 20, guests can sample lavender products, wander among the blooms, and learn more about how to pick, care for, and use the perennials.

Upon arrival, guests receive a bundle ring (holding about 150 stems). Staff then teach how to identify mature blooms and provide gardening snips, a bucket, and a cutting guide. Visitors can then pick their bundles in the vibrant fields.

“So this year we’ve added a few little fun activities. We actually have some unicorn rides that we are planning,” said Missy Biagiotti, co-owner of the farm. “We’ve been working hard all winter to really make sure the barn is stocked with all of our favorite goodies and a few new ones, too. So this year should be a lot of fun.”

The rain-or-shine event includes more new activities such as make-your-own lavender stem crafts, cards, and painting stations for families. The barn offers lavender lemonade, syrups, soaps, and this season, house-made lavender chocolate ice cream.

“We want people to be able to enjoy and relax in the field if they choose to do that. So, if they want to come, there’s no admission fee,” said Biagiotti. “They can come and just enjoy the space and shop at our barn store, or have a lavender treat in our concession camper.”

While admission is free, guests who harvest a bundle of lavender pay:

$18 (Mon–Fri)

$20 (weekends)

The U-Pick schedule is weather and harvest-dependent; updates are posted online.

Lavender from Pumpkin Blossom Farm is organically grown, making it safe for culinary use in dishes and drinks.

If you miss the U-Pick window, the farm continues harvesting into late summer. On July 26–27, guests can return for a distillation weekend to see how lavender is turned into essential oil — the base for most of the farm’s products.

Year-round events include Candlelight Yoga, Lavender Wreath classes, and private photographer bookings.

More info and updates: https://www.pumpkinblossomfarm.com/

📧 Contact: Yaa Bame at ybame@cmonitor.com

Related Posts