Arts in the Park returns for July

By KIERA McLAUGHLIN

Monitor Staff

Concord Arts Market will host their second monthly Arts in the Park event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Rollins Park.

Each month during the summer, the Concord Arts Market invites more than 65 local artisans to share their crafts and creations at the free event. There will be various works of art, including paintings, photography, jewelry, woodworking, pottery and more.

In addition to local artistry, the park will be filled with food vendors, activities for all and live music.

The Concord Arts Market was founded in 2008 and has been run by different artist and community members over the years. Jessica Livingston, a community event organizer and artist, took over managing the market in 2024.

There will be two more Arts in the Park events this year on Saturday, August 9 and Saturday, September 13. Both are hosted in Rollins Park and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

