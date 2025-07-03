Celebrating independence

By BRENDILOU ARMSTRONG

Monitor staff

As Independence Day approaches, many places in the Concord area prepare to host an array of patriotic festivities. A sampling of celebrations are listed below. All are scheduled for Friday, July 4, unless otherwise noted:

Allenstown

11 a.m. – Allenstown Historical Society Annual Bake Sale at Old Allenstown Meeting House.

Andover

(Rain date Thursday, July 10)

7 a.m. – Library Book Sale at Stone Chapel.

7:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Annual Pancake Breakfast at Andover Elementary/Middle School gymnasium. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids under six.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Festival at Village Green: food, crafts, games.

8 a.m. – Cornhole Tournament and Closest to the Pin contests at Carr Field.

9 a.m. – Firecracker 5K Race at Northern Rail Trail (rain or shine).

10 a.m. – Opening ceremonies: flag raising by Andover Veterans and Pledge of Allegiance at Reviewing Stand.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. – Kearsarge Community Band performs at Village Green.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Parade entry judging at Proctor Field.

11:45 a.m. – Children’s Parade forms at Andover Fire Station.

Noon – Children’s Parade judging, bell ringing at Maxwell Savage Hall, parade starts at Proctor Academy Field House.

1 to 4 p.m. – Band performances at Village Green.

6 p.m. – Glow sticks and food vendors at Carr Field.

Dusk – Fireworks.

Canterbury

4th Annual Canterbury Fireworks Fun Fest – Saturday, July 5

(Rain date Saturday, July 12)

Dusk – Fireworks at Canterbury Elementary School.

Concord

(Rain date Saturday, July 5)

6 p.m. – Food vendors and music at Memorial Field on South Fruit Street.

7:45 p.m. – Live music by Nevers Band at Memorial Field.

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks.

Traffic modifications begin at 3:30 p.m.:

South Fruit Street will be one-way northbound, from Clinton Street to Pleasant Street.

Redington Road will be one-way eastbound, from Tuttle Street to South Fruit Street.

Minot Street will be one-way northbound, from Pleasant Street to School Street.

Henniker

5 to 8 p.m. – Local brew celebration and live music by Bluz Chile at Henniker Brewing.

Hopkinton

18th Annual Family Fun Day – Riverway Park, Contoocook:

9:30 to 11 a.m. – Drop-off for Tooky Cookie Bake-Off Contest entries at Cookie Tent.

10 a.m. – Kids Parade pre-registration at registration tent. Decorate bikes, scooters, wagons, or themselves. Prizes awarded for best decorations.

11 a.m. – Kids Parade begins at park gazebo.

10:45 a.m. – Antique cars, floats, and other vehicles line up at Hopkinton High School for the parade. (Rules apply for traveling floats and open vehicles.)

11:30 a.m. – Independence Day Parade on Park Avenue/Route 103 through Fountain Square to Contoocook Village Cemetery.

Noon – Live music, face painting, kids’ games, American Legion food, OZ-Ram robotics demo, pudding eating and root beer chugging contests at park gazebo.

1:30 p.m. – Winners of Tooky Cookie Bake-Off Contest announced.

Warner

7:30 to 11 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast at United Church of Warner.

Cost: $12 for adults, $5 for children 7–12, free for children under 6.

Webster

Annual Webster Lake Boat Parade – Saturday, July 5

(Rain date Sunday, July 6 at noon)

2:30 p.m. – Boat Parade begins.

Theme: “Use Your Own Creativity.”

