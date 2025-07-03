Celebrating independence

By BRENDILOU ARMSTRONG
Monitor staff
As Independence Day approaches, many places in the Concord area prepare to host an array of patriotic festivities. A sampling of celebrations are listed below. All are scheduled for Friday, July 4, unless otherwise noted:
Allenstown
11 a.m. – Allenstown Historical Society Annual Bake Sale at Old Allenstown Meeting House.
Andover
(Rain date Thursday, July 10)
7 a.m. – Library Book Sale at Stone Chapel.
7:30 to 10:30 a.m. – Annual Pancake Breakfast at Andover Elementary/Middle School gymnasium. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for kids under six.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Festival at Village Green: food, crafts, games.
8 a.m. – Cornhole Tournament and Closest to the Pin contests at Carr Field.
9 a.m. – Firecracker 5K Race at Northern Rail Trail (rain or shine).
10 a.m. – Opening ceremonies: flag raising by Andover Veterans and Pledge of Allegiance at Reviewing Stand.
10:30 to 11:15 a.m. – Kearsarge Community Band performs at Village Green.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Parade entry judging at Proctor Field.
11:45 a.m. – Children’s Parade forms at Andover Fire Station.
Noon – Children’s Parade judging, bell ringing at Maxwell Savage Hall, parade starts at Proctor Academy Field House.
1 to 4 p.m. – Band performances at Village Green.
6 p.m. – Glow sticks and food vendors at Carr Field.
Dusk – Fireworks.
Canterbury
4th Annual Canterbury Fireworks Fun Fest – Saturday, July 5
(Rain date Saturday, July 12)
Dusk – Fireworks at Canterbury Elementary School.
Concord
(Rain date Saturday, July 5)
6 p.m. – Food vendors and music at Memorial Field on South Fruit Street.
7:45 p.m. – Live music by Nevers Band at Memorial Field.
9:15 p.m. – Fireworks.
Traffic modifications begin at 3:30 p.m.:
South Fruit Street will be one-way northbound, from Clinton Street to Pleasant Street.
Redington Road will be one-way eastbound, from Tuttle Street to South Fruit Street.
Minot Street will be one-way northbound, from Pleasant Street to School Street.
Henniker
5 to 8 p.m. – Local brew celebration and live music by Bluz Chile at Henniker Brewing.
Hopkinton
18th Annual Family Fun Day – Riverway Park, Contoocook:
9:30 to 11 a.m. – Drop-off for Tooky Cookie Bake-Off Contest entries at Cookie Tent.
10 a.m. – Kids Parade pre-registration at registration tent. Decorate bikes, scooters, wagons, or themselves. Prizes awarded for best decorations.
11 a.m. – Kids Parade begins at park gazebo.
10:45 a.m. – Antique cars, floats, and other vehicles line up at Hopkinton High School for the parade. (Rules apply for traveling floats and open vehicles.)
11:30 a.m. – Independence Day Parade on Park Avenue/Route 103 through Fountain Square to Contoocook Village Cemetery.
Noon – Live music, face painting, kids’ games, American Legion food, OZ-Ram robotics demo, pudding eating and root beer chugging contests at park gazebo.
1:30 p.m. – Winners of Tooky Cookie Bake-Off Contest announced.
Warner
7:30 to 11 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast at United Church of Warner.
Cost: $12 for adults, $5 for children 7–12, free for children under 6.
Webster
Annual Webster Lake Boat Parade – Saturday, July 5
(Rain date Sunday, July 6 at noon)
2:30 p.m. – Boat Parade begins.
Theme: “Use Your Own Creativity.”