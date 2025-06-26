Kuehne, Captivated by the Beauty of Nature

This week’s Artist Spotlight, brought to you through a collaboration with The Concord Insider and the Concord Arts Market, focuses on Leah Kuehne, who lives in Rumney and grew up in Manchester.

Kuehne graduated from Gordon College with a degree in Fine Art. She works in a range of mediums including watercolor, gouache, acrylic, and oils. Her work is inspired by nature and includes landscape, abstract landscape, and florals.

Q: What does art mean to you?

A: Art is the way I connect to myself and the world around me. It is how I process what I learn and how I feel—and the way that I can share that with others.

Q: How did you first get into your craft?

A: I was encouraged to pursue art by my 7th-grade art teacher and have been learning and practicing ever since.

Q: Where do you find inspiration?

A: The beauty of nature has always captured my attention. I am drawn to what I see in a place but also to what I feel. My artwork is an attempt to try and bring those two elements of nature together. I am inspired by my daily environment, both on local hikes and in my ever-changing garden.

Q: What does your creative process look like?

A: I do a lot of preliminary sketches and studies in my sketchbooks. Sketchbooks are where I collect ideas and find inspiration for larger works. I do some sketching outside, but I do most of my painting in the studio, where I can step back from the original subject and get in touch with my interpretation of it.

Q: What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

A: My advice to others would be to just keep practicing. If you love what you do, then that is enough reason to keep going and working on it.

Q: Where can we find more information about your art?

A: Leah Kuehne Art in Manchester, http://www.leahkuehne.com or on social media under the name @leahkuehne.

