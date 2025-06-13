Marketing, marathons and meaningful moments

Meet Cady Hickman, a marketing specialist who lives in Manchester and works at Rumford Stone in Bow.

Her talents stretch far beyond the office. As a proud Concord Rotarian and PR Chair, co-founder of Queen City Improv and a national performer, Cady brings creativity and connection to every role she takes on. She travels the country singing the national anthem at marathons through her initiative, “Cady Sings & Strides,” and was named to the Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty Class of 2021.

Q: What’s your favorite memory in Concord?

A: I love all the different events in Concord. Being able to visit Intown Concord events downtown and always have a friendly face to see makes me feel proud to be a part of the Greater Concord community.

Q: What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord?

A: Concord has a vibrant arts scene, and I want to continue to see Concord support queer arts programming so that performers of all identities feel welcome.

Q: What organizations are you involved with?

A: I am involved with the Concord Rotary and have done events with Capital City Pride and the Free Range Review. I split my personal time participating in Concord and Manchester events. I am a member of the Millennium Running Club and sing the national anthem at many races. I am a co-founder of Queen City Improv, Manchester’s improv theater troupe, and perform in Manchester and Concord.

Q: What is one of your life goals?

A: Besides running a half marathon and singing the national anthem in all 50 states, I want to continue fostering more positive arts experiences across the state. My background is in theater education, and eventually I’d like to become a state representative to be a voice for arts integration and fostering education experiences for learners of all types. I believe we can do that through theater and the arts.

Q: What has been your favorite CYPN event so far?

A: I love the neighborhood nonprofit nights – I have been both a nonprofit employee, as well as board member. It’s a very low-stakes/high-reward opportunity for those looking to get involved in Concord. There are so many organizations that can flourish with a few hours of your time each month.

Q: Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself!

A: During the pandemic, I began a virtual circle time for kids. At its peak, I was reading and singing to hundreds of kids every day across the U.S., Canada, and Peru. That one choice – to continue teaching my students even after no one was in school – brought me to where I am today and introduced me to so many people (including Mr. Aaron!)

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce proudly hosts one of New Hampshire’s most dynamic young professional networks.

The Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) fosters personal and professional growth for individuals in the Capital Region, primarily serving ages 18–40, though all are welcome to join. CYPN highlights emerging leaders who excel in their industries and contribute to the community. Monthly features are published in The Concord Insider. Learn more at concordnhchamber.com/impact/young-leaders or follow along on Facebook (Concord Young Professionals Network) and Instagram (@cypn).

Related Posts