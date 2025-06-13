The Pierce Manse will welcome Ed Brouder as the latest presenter in the Brigade Lecture Series on Wednesday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

Brimming with historic photographs, memorable quotes, and accounts of history in the making, Brouder’s talk, “Manchester’s Airport: Flying Through Time,” chronicles the birth, adolescence, and adulthood of one of America’s leading airports. Brouder is the author of a book of the same name and currently serves on the Board of Trustees with the Manchester Historic Association and volunteers at the organization’s Research Center.

In addition, Brouder is the owner of Man From Mars Productions and since 1992 he has served as Chairman of the NH State Emergency Communications Committee with responsibility for the state’s Emergency Alert System.

Brouder is a former executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters who worked at radio stations in Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire for 37 years. He was a news editor with WZID/WFEA/WMLL from 1992–2009.

He was an adjunct faculty instructor teaching communications and digital media at Nashua Community College and Mount Washington College. His awards and honors include Broadcaster of the Year, Ohio State Award for Excellence in Social Sciences and Public Affairs, and Jack R. Howard Award for Outstanding Public Service Reporting.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more events at the Pierce Manse, visit https://piercemanse.org/events.

