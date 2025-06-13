High Range coming to Henniker Concert Series

High Range, a high-energy roots/folk/bluegrass group with a long list of superlative reviews from national publications as well as raves from local attendees, returns to Henniker to perform at the Angela Robinson Bandstand in Henniker, Tuesday evening, June 17, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

High Range is taking the place of The Hot Skillet Club, which had to cancel due to a band member injury. We are indeed fortunate to be bringing them back to Henniker as they have wowed our audience in years past.

Lauded by critics from Portland to Nashville, they received a coveted highlight review in Bluegrass Unlimited, the premier bluegrass journal.

“The vocals are tight and true; the instrumental work impressive, the songs a pleasure to hear repeatedly,” raves reviewer Dave McCarty, adding “High Range has forged a tight, compelling ensemble sound that is highly musical and thoroughly entertaining.”

Led by master fiddler Ellen Carlson, High Range highlights original music with a mix of covers on guitar, upright bass, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and drums. Their songs, singing and harmonies bring you the soul of working-class New Englanders.

High Range has appeared throughout the region including The Stone Church (Newmarket, NH); Kennebunk Coffeehouse; Great Waters Folk Festival (Wolfeboro, NH); Stone Mountain Arts Center (Brownfield, ME); with Lori McKenna, Mark Erelli and Kate Redgate at the Prescott Park Folk Festival (Portsmouth, NH); and alongside Bill Morrissey, Tommy Makem, and others at the New Hampshire Folk Festival (Portsmouth, NH).

The Henniker Summer Music Series is sponsored by the Town of Henniker, along with tonight’s co-sponsors Hillsboro Ford and Pearson’s Jewelry, Inc. All concerts are free (although donations are welcome), begin at 6:00 p.m. and take place at the Angela Robinson Bandstand at Community Park, 47 Main Street. If there is inclement weather, concerts will move indoors to the upper level of the adjacent Community Center.

Bring a chair, spread a blanket, visit a local restaurant or have a picnic supper on the lawn and join your neighbors and friends in this community-building event at our bandstand. Our special food vendor will be Teenie Wienies. The complete summer schedule and weekly weather updates are available on the Town of Henniker website:

http://www.henniker.org, on our Facebook page: facebook.com/HennikerConcert or our new website http://www.hennikerconcerts.com which also provides further information on each week’s band.

