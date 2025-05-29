Native plant sale, craft fair

Join us on Saturday, June 7 for the McLane Center Native Plant Sale and Spring Craft Fair!

Stock up on pollinator safe, native plants and shrubs that support our native pollinators and wildlife while also supporting local artisans by shopping their unique, handmade crafts.

Bagley Pond Perennials and Fassett Farm Nursery will be here with a wide selection of native plants and shrubs for purchase. Bagley Pond is a local, woman-owned farm that follows organic practices in growing their native pollinator plants. Fassett Farm provides gardeners with pollinator safe native plants and shrubs that are grown without the use of fertilizers and are rule raised and natural.

Fassett Farm Nursery offers an extensive inventory of native plants with a special emphasis on plants that native pollinators and birds love, which supports their ongoing conservation efforts. All proceeds from the plant sale support NH Audubon programs.

NH Audubon staff and volunteer native plant and pollinator experts will be available on hand to answer questions about native pollinators, native wildlife, and native plants.

Tour our McLane Center pollinator gardens while you are browsing for plants!

The craft fair features a variety of quality, handmade crafts by 15 local artisans and will feature items of all kinds, and be indoors. We will also have live acoustic music from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by a nearby picnic table, with options available from Greenhouse Pizza Truck, a delicious pizza food truck.

The Nature Store will also be open (NH Audubon members receive 20% off). Vendors at the Spring Craft Fair are:

Wren and Raine

Nicki French Photography

Twisted Pine Jewelry

Maker’s House-themed

Unhinged and Un-stitched

Citrus and Birch

LS Artworks

Swirl and Stone

Birds on the Wing Designs

Woodson Illustrations

Basswood Farm Designs

Karen’s Birds

DC Wooden Birds

Clock Watcher

Graphic Crow Wildlife Illustration

Sawyer Farm NH

For more information, call 224-9909, or visit

