During the month of May, when you enjoy a film at the Red River Theatres in Concord, you can also do a little something to help someone in need.

Local tapestry weaver Lisa Almeida is the featured artist at the Red River Theater Gallery this month. She has handwoven 15 tiny tapestries in three sizes: 3″x3″, 4″x4″ and 5″x5″ and is donating 50% of each tiny tapestry sale to the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

Almeida recently learned about the coalition’s Permanent Supportive Housing and wanted to find a way to contribute.

“Having experienced homeless as a teenager, I knew right away that I wanted to support this program,” Almeida said. “Everyone deserves a home. This program is exciting to me because it doesn’t just provide people with a safe, dignified place to live; it offers them support so they can remain housed and live independently.”

Each tiny tapestry is a unique work of art depicting a different type of house. Among the array of homes featured in this fundraising exhibit are city homes, country homes, beach homes and even a home for birds.

“It’s like that expression, ‘If you give someone a fish, they’ll eat for a day, but if you teach them to fish, they’ll never be hungry again.’” Almeida said. “The Permanent Support Housing program is like teaching people to fish, but with housing.”

You can learn more about the Permanent Supportive Housing program by visiting ConcordHomeless.org.

