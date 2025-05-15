Stone wall lecture

The Loudon Historical Society is sponsoring a program titled Discovering New England Stone Walls presented by Kevin Gardner.

The program is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 p.m. The program, free and open to the public, will be held at the Loudon Community Building located at 29 South Village Road in Loudon.

Kevin Gardner is the author of the book “Granite Kiss: Traditions and Techniques of Building New England Stone Walls.” He will reference many topics in his book as well as share stories from his wealth of experience with stone wall building.

Join us for an interesting evening. For more information, contact 603-798-5203.

