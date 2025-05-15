SPRING THINGS

By RACHEL WACHMAN

Insider staff

As the world blossoms anew around us and a new season takes hold, spring offers a chance to reset, to consider what we enjoy about our lives and, maybe, what we would like to alter.

Spring feels like an opportunity to reshape our routines, to soak up the sunlight and stop and smell the flowers. Here are a list of some simple spring pleasures that I hope will bring you as much joy as they bring me:

Outdoor dining:

I love eating outside any chance I get. Chairs and tables now dot downtown Concord, offering a plethora of opportunities to dine al fresco, drink and watch the world around me.

Reading in a park:

There’s an abundance of parks to choose from in the area. Grab a picnic blanket or simply take a seat on the grass under a tree. My favorite spot is by the pond at White Park. I never fail to lose track of time while basking in the good smells and tending to birds chattering from the trees and enjoy the warmth of the mid spring sun.

Going on a hike:

Apart from mud (yuck!), the trails aren’t just for summer. They’re not hot. They’re not yet too crowded with tourists. The bugs stay a bit minimal. And you get to see green shooting up from the once-barren ground, reminding all of us of the season unfolding before our eyes.

Hitting the farmers market:

The Concord Farmers Market moved outside at the start of May. I love strolling down the street on Saturday with a drink in hand and browsing all the produce stalls. Usually I walk away with a loaf of freshly-baked bread, a block of cheese and multiple kinds of fruit.

Rachel Wachman can be reached at rwachman@cmonitor.com.

Related Posts