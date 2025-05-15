Donating “The Bibliophile”

On April 26, Tom Barber, an Andover resident and a well-known painter and illustrator since the 1970s, presented his painting of “The Bibliophile” to Michaela Hoover, director of the Andover Libraries.

The painting, which shows an imaginary book lover immersed in his favorite pastime, was donated to the libraries by an anonymous collector of Barber’s works. It will hang in the Andover Public Library as an inspiration for book lovers of all ages. For more information, visit AndoverNHLibraries.org or contact Tom at TomBarberArtist@gmail.com.

