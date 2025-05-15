Beautify Allenstown, a grassroots initiative of the Allenstown Community Projects coalition, will host its 2nd Annual Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Volunteers of all ages are invited to join the effort to clear litter, improve curb appeal, and foster civic pride in neighborhoods across Allenstown and Suncook.

The event will begin at the Allenstown Town Hall Bandstand, where participants will receive supplies and be assigned to cleanup locations, including Granite Street, River Road, Chester Turnpike, Canal Street, and the Ferry Street Boat Launch. Additional locations may be selected based on volunteer turnout. High-visibility vests, trash bags, and grabber tools will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, water, sun protection, and appropriate clothing for outdoor work.

This event continues a growing effort to encourage public participation in the care and stewardship of shared spaces.

“This project is about more than just picking up trash. It’s about pride, connection, and the power of neighbors coming together,” said Matt Conway, co-founder of Allenstown Community Projects. “We’ve seen how small acts of service can ripple outward and lead to bigger, lasting change.”

Safety is a top priority. Team captains will be assigned, and any hazardous or suspicious materials encountered will be marked and collected by the Allenstown Highway Department.

To participate or learn more, contact Matt Conway at therearevolunteer@gmail.com.

