Yoga, dancing and more

Pembroke City Limits, a live music restaurant and bar in the Suncook Village, holds a wide variety of events each month.

On Thursday, May 8, there will be a “Build Your Own Mother’s Day Bouquet” session by Lily Flower Floral Design from 4–7 p.m. That same evening, the bar will host the Queen City Improv Group, bringing laughs to the Suncook Village through this comedy special, which will run from 7–9 p.m.

For those looking to relax and stretch, Yoga with Worthy Mind and Movement will take place on Saturday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, May 11, the bar will offer a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music by Alli Beaudry.

Later in the month, The Slakas will perform on May 18 at 7 p.m., and the Bob Pratte Band will play on May 25 at 7 p.m.

